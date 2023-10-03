Half of the contestants for the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice are now announced - with Miles Nazaire being the sixth

Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire has been announced as the sixth contestant to join the Dancing On Ice line-up. The 27-year-old joined the reality show five years ago in 2018.

He joins an already star-studded lineup including former Love Island and West End star Amber Davies, world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club singer Hannah Spearritt and Olympic champion Greg Rutherford on the bill.

He said: “I’ve always loved to dance but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and Dancing On Ice looks so difficult.

“I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that’s when I feel the nerves kick in, but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone.”

The news regarding his upcoming appearance on the ITV show was announced on social media with a post that said: “He can go for miles but how will Chelsea Charmer Miles Nazaire fare around the rink?”

As mentioned, Miles is the sixth celebrity to be announced to be appearing on Dancing on Ice - with another six celebrities set to be revealed ahead of the show’s launch in mid-January next year.

Who will present Dancing on Ice 2024?

