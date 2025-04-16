Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daredevil fans are eagerly awaiting season two after a tense end to season one of the vigilante’s hit Disney+ series.

Daredevil: Born Again has been a huge hit for Marvel and Disney+, with fans fo the comic book vigilante tuning in for the show’s season one finale. The episode dropped on April 15 and left viewers with a lot of questions and anticipation for the next installment.

Starring Charlie Cox as the eponymous character, the show follows lawyer Matt Murdock as he attempts to put his comic book persona behind him, but finds himself drawn into the crime-fighting world once again. Daredevil: Born Again also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva and Jon Bernthal.

Daredevil: Born Again season one drew to a close, with fans desperate to know if the Marvel superhero will return. | Disney

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending explained

At the beginning of the season one finale we jump back in time one year, when Vanessa Fisk visits Benjamin Poindexter in prison and offers him a chance to be released. However, he must kill Foggy Nelson and his client in order to do so.

We then jump back into present day in the aftermath of the white gala which was being held by the Fisks. After Matt Murdock (Daredevil) jumped in front of a bullet to save Wilson Fisk, he is in a hospital bed recovering with Heather and Kirsten by his side. The vigilante lawyer is coming to terms with the knowledge that Vanessa had a hand in Foggy’s death, telling both Heather and Kirsten but the pair shut Matt down.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of their murder attempt, Vanessa confesses to Wilson that she had arranged Foggy’s death. Her confession prompts Wilson to move closer to becoming Kingpin once again, offering to be partners in crime and restarting their business of moving money through Red Hook Pier. He also orders that all vigilantes - including Matt - are killed on sight, despite Matt’s sacrifice at the White Gala.

A city-wide blackout sparks mass panic and unrest in New York City, with marital law introduced. Matt has returned home after his stint at the hospital, but it’s not a relaxing time for the crime-fighting lawyer, who finds himself and Frank, who Karen has sent to protect Matt, on the receiving end of Fisk’s new anti-vigilante taskforce.

After fighting the crew, one of whom Matt learns is White Tiger’s killer, both Matt and Frank escape the building right on time before a grenade detonates. Karen arrives and whisks the pair away from the scene.

In a moment of calm, Matt and Karen share some romantic tension before getting to work to figure out what knowledge Foggy had that led to his death. The pair discover that Red Hook is actually a ‘free port’, which means that Vanessa has been able to launder money and art with no regulations.

Frank has went straight to Red Hook, where he is captured by an anti-vigilante taskforce, who are dressed as The Punisher.

Fisk, who has now fully reassumed the Kingpin persona, crushes Commissioner Gallow’s skull after he resists the crime boss. Matt and Karen arrive at Red Hook but are vastly outnumbered, realising that they will “need an army” to take them down.

In the closing moment of the season one finale, power returns to New York City, which is now fully in the control of Kingpin. He has introduced an 8pm curfew on the city, as well as recruiting Heather to be his Minister of Mental Health. He also announces his plans to clean up the streets, with vigilantes including Frank and Swordsman currently imprisoned in his lair.

Matt has fully committed to his Daredevil persona and is putting a team together to take down Fisk and reclaim the city. Speaking to a gathered group that includes Josie, Clark, Karen and Angie, Matt tells them: "Resist, rebel, rebuild - because we're the city without fear."

What happened in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale post-credit scene?

In a typical Marvel treat for fans, there is an extra scene for those who stick around after the credits begin rolling. This time, we see Frank in Kingpin’s lair as he attempts an escape.

The Punisher sparks a conversation with a nearby guard, prompting the guard to come close to shake his hand. He than brutally breaks the guard’s arm before the screen cuts to black.

However, during the blackout, we hear what appears to sound like a cage opening, indicating that Frank has escaped from his cell.

Will there be a second season of Daredevil: Born Again?

Disney has already confirmed that a second season of Daredevil: Born Again is on its way. We will likely see Daredevil assemble his team to take down Kingpin before a huge confrontation between the two in the battle to free New York City from the crime boss’s grip.

Season two of the hit comic book show does not yet have a release date, but fans are optimistic that there won’t be a huge wait for new episodes. Both season one and two were ordered at the same time, which meant that the writers and producers could get a jump start on production of season two.

Filming began in February 2025. While we don’t have a confirmed release date, the series could be completed and ready for streaming by summer 2026. However, this estimated date may be impacted by Marvel’s release other plans around then, including the release of Avengers; Doomsday in May 2026 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July of the same year.