What makes Dear Child different is that the German-language series begins where other thrillers end

Dear Child has officially dropped on Netflix. The six-part German-language psychological thriller tells the harrowing story of Lena, who along with her two children break free after being held captive for 13-years.

Created by head writer Isabel Kleefeld, who co-wrote the screenplay with Julian Pörksen, Dear Child’s story begins often when other thrillers end. It follows the aftermath of the crimes and the impact and trauma Lena and her children go through following their freedom.

So, when is Dear Child on Netflix, what is the plot and is there a trailer? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Dear Child on Netflix?

Dear Child is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 7 September.

Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth as Hannah and Sammy Schrein as Jonathan in Dear Child (Photo: Netflix)

What is Dear Child about?

Dear Child is based on the book of the same name by Romy Hausmann. The six-episode German-language psychological thriller follows the story of Lena, who was separated from her parents 13 years ago and now lives a live of isolation with her children and “him”.

Lena manages to escape and after being taken to hospital the true horrifying reality of what happened to her in captivity finally comes to light. What makes Dear Child different is that the series focuses on the aftermath of Lena and her children’s ordeal, the impact it has on their lives and their mental health as police attempt to track down the culprit who held them hostage.

Netflix’s synopsis of the plot reads: “Lena lives in complete isolation in a highly secured home with the two children Hannah and Jonathan. They eat their meals, go to the toilet and to bed at precisely prescribed times. As soon as he enters the room, they line up to show their hands. They do everything he says. Until the young woman manages to escape. After a near fatal car accident, she is hospitalised, accompanied by Hannah.

DEAR CHILD starts where traditional thrillers end: with redemption. But the true extent of this nightmare is revealed with the arrival of Lena’s parents at the hospital the same night. They have been desperately searching for their missing daughter for almost 13 years…”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer on their YouTube channel you can watch the trailer below.

Dear Child cast

Dear Child is a German language series, it features Kim Riedle (Back For Good) as Lena and Naila Schuberth (Bird Box Barcelona) as Hannah, who is visibly traumatised from her experience. Whilst former detective Gerd Buhling who struggles to come to terms with the fact he couldn’t solve the original missing case, is played by Hans Löw (In My Room).

Here is the cast line-up for Dear Child:

Kim Riedle as Lena

Naila Schuberth as Hannah

Sammy Schrein as Jonathan

Hans Löw as Gerd Buhling

Julika Jenkins as Karin Becks

Is Dear Child based on the book by Romy Hausmann?