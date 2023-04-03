For the curious.
Death in Paradise: Ralf Little confirms return to cast as Neville Parker in season 13 of BBC drama

Ralf Little will be back as Neville Parker in Death in Paradise as two more seasons of the show greenlit by BBC

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
6 minutes ago

Last week BBC crime drama Death in Paradise was confirmed to be returning for a 13th and 14th season, but cast lists have not yet been revealed. Ralf Little has starred in the series as detective Neville Parker since the fifth episode of season nine, and fans were hopeful that he would reprise the role in the upcoming season.

The latest series aired from January to February this year, and a Christmas special is due out in December.

He finally confirmed that he would return to the show in a video shared to his 160,000 Instagram followers. This is everything we know about Ralf’s return to Death in Paradise:

What did Ralf Little say about returning to Death in Paradise?

Ralf Little confirmed the anticipated news of his return in an Instagram Live video - he said: “I said I had an announcement to make and I do, and I've been looking forward to making this announcement for a while. And so a lot of you are gonna go 'but wait, we kind of already knew that'.

Ralf Little in Death in Paradise
"But this has never been said officially, it's never been officially stated, so here it is. Contracts are signed, sealed. There is another series of Death in Paradise being filmed this year, and I am delighted to say that I am going back and I will be playing Neville Parker again in series 13."

"Now, as I said, a lot of you are going to be going, 'well we all thought you were anyway based on the end of the last series it seemed like you're going back'. But until you know from a purely legal contractual point of view... until all of those things are agreed you never know."

"But I will be back and I am delighted. So I can't wait to get started. We start filming in May. Let's do this."

Who else will be in the Death in Paradise season 13 cast?

The rest of the cast has not yet been confirmed but it is likely to include:

  • Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

  • Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

  • Tahj Miles as Marlon Pryce

  • Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas

  • Ginny Holder as Darlene Curtis

Death in Paradise
Did Ralf Little have two roles in Death in Paradise?

Yes, Little previously had a small role in the season two episode A Dash of Sunshine, where he played Will Teague. The episode followed the investigation into the murder of a woman at her villa and Will was a suspect in the case. However, it was later revealed that Will was not involved in the killing and the character has not featured in the show since.

Little’s lead role as detective Neville Parker has no connection to earlier cameo - he has so far played Parker in 30 episodes of the series and will return for at least eight more when the new series airs.

When will Death in Paradise season 13?

The series is expected to begin filming in Guadaloupe in May 2023, and will likely premiere on BBC One in early 2024. A 14th season and two more Christmas specials have also been confirmed - the specials will air in December 2023 and 2024, with season 14 likely to arrive in January 2025.

