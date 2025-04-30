Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Death In Paradise fans have been given a major update as it was confirmed that filming for season 15 is now underway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cast and crew have descended on Guadeloupe to kick off production on the newest series. The show’s official Instagram account revealed the update, saying in a post: "We're back in paradise! Filming has begun this week in Guadeloupe on the brand-new series of Death in Paradise."

Don Gilet is set to return as DI Mervin Wilson in the new series following his debut as the show’s new lead last season. Not only will fans have a full new season to look forward to, but its has been confirmed that the hit crime drama, which pulled in around six million viewers per episode during season 14, will return for another Christmas special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Death In paradise fans have had to wait a little longer for the series 14 finale. | BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

At the end of season 14, viewers were left shocked as Sterling Fox (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) was revealed to be replacing Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) as Commissioner on Saint Marie after Selwyn’s 50 years of service.Although the character was offered his job back in the season 14 finale, Selwyn opted instead to take a break, departing Saint Marie with an ‘au revoir’ rather than a permanent goodbye.

As a result, the door is open to Warrington returning to the show. We have no confirmation as of yet whether the actor is involved with filming so far, but fans will be hoping to see more of the beloved character on their screens.

Other characters likely to make a return in season 15 could be Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson, Darlene Curtis (Ginny Holder), Sebastian Rose (Shaquille Ali-Yebuah) and Catherine Bordey (Élizabeth Bourgine).

When is Death In Paradise season 15 on TV?

A release date has not been confirmed for season 15. However the filming schedule has given us a big clue as to when we could see DI Mervin Wilson back on our screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With filming currently underway, we can expect that Death In Paradise season 15 will follow the same release pattern as previous seasons. Death In Paradise has always aired in either January or February since its second series, meaning that we will likely see season 15 on our screens in early 2026.