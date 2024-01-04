Delicious in Dungeon: anime Netflix release date, plot, trailer and cast

Based on the manga of the same name, Delicious in Dungeons is coming to Netflix this January

Delicious in Dungeons has finally landed on Netflix. Based on Ryoko Kui’s comedy manga of the same name, its highly anticipated release has been getting fans excited for this brand new anime.

A comedic twist on the genre, it will feature bright and lively characters, scary monsters and of course lots of tasty culinary treats. Will they all be cooked up in dungeons, who knows? There's only one way to find out. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Delicious in Dungeons on Netflix.

What is Delicious in Dungeons about?

The synopsis for Delicious in Dungeons reads: "After his younger sister Falin is eaten by a Red Dragon, adventurer Laios and his companions brave the dungeon in a bid to rescue her."

Is there a trailer for Delicious in Dungeons?

Yes, Netflix released the second trailer for Delicious in Dungeons on December 22. In Japanese with English subtitles, it features bright and lively characters, scary monsters and lots of tasty culinary treats. You can watch the trailer for Delicious in Dungeons below.

Delicious in Dungeons cast

The Delicious in Dungeons cast includes the following voice actors:

Kentaro Kumagai as Laios

Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille

Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck

Hiroshi Naka as Senshi

Saori Hayami as Falin

Akira Miki as Namari

Shinji Kawada as Shuro

Rie Takahashi as Rinsha

Miyu Tomita as Mickbell

Wataru Kato as Kabru

Yuya Hirose as Holm

Toru Nara as Kuro

When can I watch Delicious in Dungeons anime?