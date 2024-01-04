Delicious in Dungeon: anime Netflix release date, plot, trailer and cast
Based on the manga of the same name, Delicious in Dungeons is coming to Netflix this January
and live on Freeview channel 276
Delicious in Dungeons has finally landed on Netflix. Based on Ryoko Kui’s comedy manga of the same name, its highly anticipated release has been getting fans excited for this brand new anime.
A comedic twist on the genre, it will feature bright and lively characters, scary monsters and of course lots of tasty culinary treats. Will they all be cooked up in dungeons, who knows? There's only one way to find out. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Delicious in Dungeons on Netflix.
What is Delicious in Dungeons about?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The synopsis for Delicious in Dungeons reads: "After his younger sister Falin is eaten by a Red Dragon, adventurer Laios and his companions brave the dungeon in a bid to rescue her."
Is there a trailer for Delicious in Dungeons?
Yes, Netflix released the second trailer for Delicious in Dungeons on December 22. In Japanese with English subtitles, it features bright and lively characters, scary monsters and lots of tasty culinary treats. You can watch the trailer for Delicious in Dungeons below.
Delicious in Dungeons cast
The Delicious in Dungeons cast includes the following voice actors:
- Kentaro Kumagai as Laios
- Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille
- Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck
- Hiroshi Naka as Senshi
- Saori Hayami as Falin
- Akira Miki as Namari
- Shinji Kawada as Shuro
- Rie Takahashi as Rinsha
- Miyu Tomita as Mickbell
- Wataru Kato as Kabru
- Yuya Hirose as Holm
- Toru Nara as Kuro
When can I watch Delicious in Dungeons anime?
Delicious in Dungeons anime is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday, January 4.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.