Netflix has finally issued an update on the future of crime thriller series Dept Q - and it’s good news for fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh-set show will return for a second series, the streaming giant has announced. Dept Q premiered on the platform earlier this year and captivated critics and viewers with its gritty storylines and clever writing.

Based on the books of Danish writer Jussi Adler-Olsen, Dept Q swapped Copenhagen for the Scottish capital in the British adaptation of the crime series. The show’s first series followed Detective Carl Morck, played by Matthew Goode, as he returned to work following a shooting at a crime scene that left him and his partner injured and another young officer dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Goode in season one of Dept Q on Netflix. | Netflix

Upon the abrasive and sarcastic detective’s return to the force, he is put in charge of a new department instructed to look into cold cases that could help boost the profile of the police force in the eyes of the media. Recruiting a band of misfits along the way, Morck and his team eventually launch an investigation into the missing persons case of lawyer Merritt Lingard (Chloe Pirrie), uncovering a deep-rooted mystery along the way.

Speaking of the news that Dept Q would be returning to screens for a second installment. Goode said: “I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Dept. Q’s storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!”

The series spent six weeks on the Global Top Ten shows chart on Netflix. Viewers raved over the moody and gripping drama, with one labeling it a “must-watch”. Another added: “ Wow, #DeptQ is absolutely brilliant. Please, please, please dont stop making them.”

Dept. Q was filmed around Edinburgh. | Netflix

Netflix executives Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin added: “We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q. Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in Season 2 … Edinburgh, we’re back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of yet, there is no specific production timeline, with a release date up in the air. The first series was filmed in and around Edinburgh between February and June 2024, with a May 2025 release date.