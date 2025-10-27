A brand new documentary focused on the death of TV presenter Caroline Flack will be hitting screens soon.

Caroline Flack: The Search For The Truth will land on screens next month, with the former TV star’s mum Christine fronting the investigation in the final few months of her daughter’s life. Caroline, 40, took her own life in 2020 amid a storm of criticism in the media and on social media following her arrest in 2019

The official synopsis for the new documentary reads: “This powerful two-part Disney+ documentary follows Caroline’s mother, Christine, as she investigates the truth about her daughter’s final months – uncovering new shocking details, asking difficult questions, and exposing the misrepresentations, pressures, and failures from institutions and decision makers that shaped Caroline’s final days.

“With access to powerful testimony from Caroline’s inner circle and those who were there, the series tells the story she never got to share and reveals an unprecedented look at what really happened to Caroline Flack.”

Caroline Flack: The Search for Truth is a new documentary on Disney+ about the death of the TV presenter | AFP via Getty Images

It has now been confirmed that Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth will premiere on Disney+ on Monday, November 10. Both episodes will be available to watch from this release date.

Speaking to The Guardian, Christine revealed the back-and-forth she went through when deciding to take part in the documentary about her daughter’s tragic death. She said: “I knew there could be as many bad outcomes as good outcomes. Certain things will be picked up and stories might come out, including ones that aren’t true. But I’d been trying for four years to understand what happened and I still had so many questions. I’d come to a brick wall so I went ahead.”

“And whatever happens next, I always say that no one can do anything worse to me now. Nothing worse can happen than Caroline dying.”

Caroline was one of the biggest TV stars in the UK at the time of her death. The former Strictly Come Dancing champion was the face of huge shows including Love Island and The X Factor.

In 2019, she was arrested in relation to assault allegations involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton. She later pled not guilty, with Burton later saying he did not support the prosecution from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Caroline was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington on February 15, 2020. An inquest later found that she took her own life.

Her management team criticised the CPS for continuing to pursue a “show trial” despite Burton’s lack of support for Caroline to be prosecuted. Francis Ridley, from Money Talent Management, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

“The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline.”

A subsequent review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into why the Metropolitan Police pushed ahead with charging the TV star found that it “did not identify any misconduct” by the police force. However, the Met Police was told to apologise to Caroline’s family for there being no record of why the prosecution went ahead.

Christine confirmed that the family had received the apology, but that she did not accept it. She told the BBC: “It just seems wrong. They haven't said why there were no notes taken, why nothing was recorded. I don't know whether they're covering something.”

In April 2024, the Met Police confirmed that it would be re-examining the reasons behind pushing ahead with the prosecution, after revealing that “new witness evidence may be available”.