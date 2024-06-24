Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millie Gibson who plays Ruby Sunday alongside Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who is expected to be replaced in the next series by a ‘new companion’ played by Varada Sethu.

Gibson, who featured heavily in season 14, bid an emotional farewell to the Doctor in Saturday night’s (June 22) final episode. Fans have described the finale as the “worst ever”, as the truth behind Ruby’s origin was revealed, putting fan speculation to bed as she opted to stay on earth with her birth mother, played by Faye McKeever.

Fans have been left wondering if Gibson will be returning to the series after Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies revealed that her character Ruby has been put on “pause” for now.

Davies explained: “This is a pause. I genuinely felt Ruby’s story paused there. She couldn’t get all that information about her family, all that emotional overload, and run off in the TARDIS. It pauses there. She’s coming back.”

Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu were spotted filming season 15 of Doctor Who after the announcement of Millie Gibson's departure from the show | Getty, BBC

In April, it was confirmed that the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa will be getting a new companion, played by Varada Sethu, the actor who recently starred in Disney+ Star Wars series Andor described taking on the role as an "honour", adding that she felt "like the luckiest person in the world".

Davies has also commented on what the new season will look like, he explained: “A new companion is coming in, but you’ll see the three of them together. Three people in this TARDIS fighting evil. There are really crucial stories for Ruby to come, and her family.” He added: “We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney and the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years.”

However, there has speculation as to whether Gibson’s character will feature at all in the new season, with an insider revealing to the Mirror, that her character will only feature in two of the eight episodes. They said: “Millie is barely there as Ruby, she is a fleeting presence. The audience will see for themselves when the series airs next year.”

When can I watch the next season of Doctor Who?

Filming for the next series of Doctor Who is already underway, however it won’t be dropping on BBC and Disney+ until sometime in 2025.