Don Gilet has been revealed as the new detective inspector of Saint Marie in the upcoming 14th series of Death in Paradise.

Known for his roles in EastEnders as the villainous Lucas Johnson and in the drama Sherwood, the actor will take on the role of DI Mervin Wilson, a character he first portrayed in the show’s Christmas special.

In the newly released trailer, DI Wilson is seen investigating a murder while grappling with personal challenges. Ready to leave the island for good, he becomes drawn into a case that hits close to home for those at the police station.

Reflecting on his own unresolved family mystery, Mervin is heard saying in the trailer: "I don’t think her death was an accident," referencing the death of his estranged mother. He also quips, "…of all the elaborate ways to murder someone," while examining a crime board filled with suspects and witnesses.

Don Gilet has been revealed as the new detective inspector of Saint Marie in the upcoming 14th series of Death in Paradise. | Getty

The series will see Tobi Bakare return as Sergeant JP Hooper, alongside Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson and Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

Gilet is no stranger to Death in Paradise, having appeared as a guest star in series four in a different role. Now stepping into the lead detective role, he joins a roster of past DIs played by actors such as Kris Marshall (My Family), Ben Miller (Johnny English), Ardal O’Hanlon (Father Ted), and Ralf Little (The Royle Family).

Filmed on the picturesque French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, Death in Paradise is set to premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Friday, January 31, at 9pm.