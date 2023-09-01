Georgia laws allow some court cases to be live-streamed to ensure “transparency” as Donald Trump readies himself for court - again.

Full transparency of the US legal system in action seems to be the call Judge Scott McAfee has made, with Donald Trump’s trial in Georgia confirmed to be live-streamed on YouTube throughout the duration of the proceedings.

The trial in Georgia relates to state racketeering and other charges connected to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Trump is one of the 19 defendants in this trial, and while the exact identities of the defendants have not been disclosed until the start of the legal proceedings, they will likely include individuals who were involved in the alleged efforts to influence or overturn the election results in Georgia. The exact identities of all defendants would be determined by the legal case.

Donald Trump pleaded "not guilty" to the charges in the Georgia criminal case during his arraignment last month, denying all the charges brought against him and intends to contest them in court as he continued on the Republican primaries trail ahead of the 2024 US Presidential election.

The live stream of the trial is expected to generate huge numbers of viewers online if the live stream of the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is any indication of interest in real-life courtroom dramas.

Why has the judge allowed Trump’s case to be live-streamed?

Judge Scott McAfee presides over a hearing regarding media access in the case against former U.S. President Donald Trump and 18 others at the Fulton County Courthouse August 31, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Arvin Temkar -Pool/Getty Images)

The judge in the case, Judge Scott McAfee, has allowed the proceedings, including hearings and the trial involving Donald Trump and 18 other defendants, to be live-streamed on the Fulton County Court's YouTube channel in accordance with Georgia state court policy.

The policy in Georgia leans toward providing camera access to court proceedings. This decision to allow live streaming appears to be in line with this policy, and it was also noted that cameras were allowed to cover earlier proceedings when the Fulton County grand jury handed down its indictment.

When and where can I watch the live stream of Donald Trump’s court case in Georgia?

There is as of yet no specific start date and time for the live stream of the court proceedings involving Donald Trump and the other defendants, however, Judge Scott McAffee has looked at March 4 2024 as a start date for the trial.