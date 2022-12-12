June Brown, who played Dot Cotton in BBC One soap opera EastEnders for more than three decades passed away this year. In December, her character was killed off-screen in the show, and this week Dot’s funeral episode will be aired, with former cast members returning.
The episode will see Dot’s step-granddaughter, Sonia Fowler, read a eulogy while other family and friends from Dot’s life gather to pay their respects. Kathy Beale will also reckon with a difficult moment from her past.
Advertisement
Who was Dot Cotton?
Advertisement
Dot Cotton was a main character in the BBC soap EastEnders - she was played by June Brown from 1985-2020 with a break from 1993-97. The character was known to be a heavy smoker, big gossip, and devout Christian. She worked at the laundrette in Albert Square for most of the series.
Brown is the only soap star to have starred in a full episode on her own - she featured in a 2008 episode which focused on Dot Cotton looking back at her life, recording herself on a cassette for her husband, Jim, who had suffered a stroke. In 2015, when June began to suffer from macular degeneration which seriously affected her eyesight, it was written into Dot’s storyline, and the character also dealt with sight loss.
Advertisement
Dot’s final storyline in EastEnders saw her leave Albert Square to spend time with her family in Ireland. Dot was killed off in the show several months after Brown’s death - Sonia was told by Charlie that Dot had died in her sleep. The Albert Square residents toasted her memory in The Queen Vic and switched the Christmas lights on in her memory.
When did June Brown die?
June Brown passed away on 3 April 2022, at her home in Surrey, a the age of 95. The following day the episode of EastEnders broadcast that evening was dedicated to her. A previously aired documentary about the actress and an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? which she had appeared on were also aired.
Advertisement
Which EastEnders cast are in Dot Cotton’s funeral episode?
The following cast members are credited with an appearance in the episode:
Advertisement
- Michael Cashman as Colin Russell
- Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler
- Linda Davidson as Mary Smith
- Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts
- Jan Graveson as Disa O’Brien
- Gary Hailes as Barry Clark
- Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning
- Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale
- Tom Watt as George ‘Lofty’ Holloway
- Milly Zero as Kirsty ‘Dotty’ Cotton
June Brown’s children from her marriage to Robert Arnold, Sophie, Nim and Billy, will also feature in the episode.
When is Dot Cotton’s funeral EastEnders episode on TV?
Advertisement
The funeral episode will air on Monday 12 December at 7.35pm, whilst the following episode, which will air on Tuesday 13 December at 7.30pm, will also feature some funeral scenes. The episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast. EastEnders episodes are available to watch on iPlayer up to a year after they first aired.