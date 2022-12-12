A special episode of EastEnders will feature a funeral service for Dot Cotton, who was played by June Brown who passed away in April

June Brown, who played Dot Cotton in BBC One soap opera EastEnders for more than three decades passed away this year. In December, her character was killed off-screen in the show, and this week Dot’s funeral episode will be aired, with former cast members returning.

The episode will see Dot’s step-granddaughter, Sonia Fowler, read a eulogy while other family and friends from Dot’s life gather to pay their respects. Kathy Beale will also reckon with a difficult moment from her past.

Advertisement

Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler

Who was Dot Cotton?

Advertisement

Dot Cotton was a main character in the BBC soap EastEnders - she was played by June Brown from 1985-2020 with a break from 1993-97. The character was known to be a heavy smoker, big gossip, and devout Christian. She worked at the laundrette in Albert Square for most of the series.

Brown is the only soap star to have starred in a full episode on her own - she featured in a 2008 episode which focused on Dot Cotton looking back at her life, recording herself on a cassette for her husband, Jim, who had suffered a stroke. In 2015, when June began to suffer from macular degeneration which seriously affected her eyesight, it was written into Dot’s storyline, and the character also dealt with sight loss.

Advertisement

Dot’s final storyline in EastEnders saw her leave Albert Square to spend time with her family in Ireland. Dot was killed off in the show several months after Brown’s death - Sonia was told by Charlie that Dot had died in her sleep. The Albert Square residents toasted her memory in The Queen Vic and switched the Christmas lights on in her memory.

When did June Brown die?

June Brown passed away on 3 April 2022, at her home in Surrey, a the age of 95. The following day the episode of EastEnders broadcast that evening was dedicated to her. A previously aired documentary about the actress and an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? which she had appeared on were also aired.

Dot Cotton’s wake

Advertisement

Which EastEnders cast are in Dot Cotton’s funeral episode?

The following cast members are credited with an appearance in the episode:

Advertisement

Michael Cashman as Colin Russell

Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler

Linda Davidson as Mary Smith

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts

Jan Graveson as Disa O’Brien

Gary Hailes as Barry Clark

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale

Tom Watt as George ‘Lofty’ Holloway

Milly Zero as Kirsty ‘Dotty’ Cotton

June Brown’s children from her marriage to Robert Arnold, Sophie, Nim and Billy, will also feature in the episode.

When is Dot Cotton’s funeral EastEnders episode on TV?

Advertisement