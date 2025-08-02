Eamonn Holmes 'feared he was banned from X for praising GB News'
Eamonn Holmes was baffled after receiving a message that told him his X would be suspended in 24 hours for violating X rules.
This left the GB News host baffled, as the only thing he had posted since July 14 - when he wrote an uncontroversial message saying it was hot - was that he had praised GB News as new figures had showed it had some encouraging audience figures.
He then asked: “Is this legit? And if so why? For thanking you guys for watching and listening to GB News? Advice welcome.”
However, his followers were quick to point out that the message was not exactly legitimate looking. From grammatical errors in the first few words (”Your account, will been suspended”) to random letter capitalisations (”the X Rules”) and bizarre accusations (”inauthentic behavior”).
The final proof, though, if it were needed, was that the message came from an email from “Davieff” - with users pointing out that not only does X not send emails from “people” but also all communication is done via the app.
So there’s no need to make an appeal to Elon Musk - it appears Holmes is free to continue commenting on temperatures and GB News. Which will no doubt come as a relief to him, if not the rest of us.
