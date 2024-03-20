Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary EastEnders actor Patrick Bergin has announced the sad news that his brother Emmet Bergin has died suddenly. Soap actor Emmet was best known for playing Dick Moran in the Irish drama series Glenroe from 1983 to 2001, which was broadcast on RTE One during the 1980s.

Taking to Facebook Patrick wrote: “Sharing the sad passing of our brother Emmet who was an inspiration and a great man. Love you Emmet. RIP.” In a statement given to RTE, Emmet’s daughter Tara said: “Sadly, dad died on Friday morning (March 15) at home. It was unexpected. He had only recently been alerted to a possible heart issue and had been discharged from a short stay in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We thought and hoped he would be okay. We were all at home when it happened – my mum Sarah, my brother Gavan, and me. He was such an important presence in our lives. He will be greatly missed.”

Irish actor Patrick is best known for his role as Aidan Maguire in EastEnders from 2017 to 2018. He also starred in the Hollywood movies Patriot Games, Robin Hood and played Martin in the 1991 movie Sleeping With The Enemy opposite Julia Roberts.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.