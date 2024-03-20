EastEnders & Hollywood star Patrick Bergin announces brother Emmet Bergin has died suddenly
Legendary EastEnders actor Patrick Bergin has announced the sad news that his brother Emmet Bergin has died suddenly. Soap actor Emmet was best known for playing Dick Moran in the Irish drama series Glenroe from 1983 to 2001, which was broadcast on RTE One during the 1980s.
Taking to Facebook Patrick wrote: “Sharing the sad passing of our brother Emmet who was an inspiration and a great man. Love you Emmet. RIP.” In a statement given to RTE, Emmet’s daughter Tara said: “Sadly, dad died on Friday morning (March 15) at home. It was unexpected. He had only recently been alerted to a possible heart issue and had been discharged from a short stay in hospital.
“We thought and hoped he would be okay. We were all at home when it happened – my mum Sarah, my brother Gavan, and me. He was such an important presence in our lives. He will be greatly missed.”
Irish actor Patrick is best known for his role as Aidan Maguire in EastEnders from 2017 to 2018. He also starred in the Hollywood movies Patriot Games, Robin Hood and played Martin in the 1991 movie Sleeping With The Enemy opposite Julia Roberts.
