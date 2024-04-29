Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Eurovision song contest is right around the corner (Saturday May 11) and it seems it’s not just us who has caught the Eurovision fever. In scenes set to air this week the UK representative Olly Alexander is set to star in the BBC One soap EastEnders.

Olly will arrive in Albert Square on Thursday (May 2) and join old pal Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) ahead of his Eurovision performance. The singer, 33, is said to be a huge fan of the soap and as soon as the EastEnders producers discovered this they couldn’t wait to get him in the Queen Vic.

After his cameo was announced Olly said: “I'm thrilled to be making my first appearance on EastEnders and in the most iconic pub in the UK. I'm so happy I got to meet some true screen legends and spend time on set with the brilliant cast and crew. I wanted to surprise my mum as it's her favourite show but I guess the cat is out of the bag now, she's gonna love it!”

It’s not the first time the Years and Years singer has swapped music for acting as he previously starred in the award winning Channel 4 series It’s a Sin. Olly Alexander is set to perform the song Dizzy at the 68th Eurovision song contest.

