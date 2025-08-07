EastEnders fans can expect more drama in Albert Square this autumn as Max Bowden and Ricky Champ return to the BBC soap for a short stint, reprising their roles as Ben Mitchell and Stuart Highway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first-look image, released by the BBC, shows Ben in handcuffs, flanked by Stuart, Callum (Tony Clay), and Johnny (Charlie Suff), all dressed for a funeral - setting the stage for high-stakes scenes as the Highways prepare to say goodbye to Jonno, Callum and Stuart’s abusive and homophobic father.

While it’s meant to be a farewell, this visit is anything but peaceful. Ben is currently serving time in prison and is returning on day release. Stuart, meanwhile, has been living away from Walford with wife Rainie since leaving the show in 2022 due to mental health struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC confirmed: “Ben Mitchell and Stuart Highway return to Walford as the Highways prepare to say goodbye to Jonno, but with Callum having recently cheated with Johnny, and with those feelings expected to grow, Ben may not be revisiting the happy family he left behind…”

A first-look image, released by the BBC, shows Ben in handcuffs, flanked by Stuart, Callum (Tony Clay), and Johnny (Charlie Suff), all dressed for a funeral | BBC

“Whilst both characters are only back for a short stint as Ben is on day release from Prison, and Stuart has a life away from the Square with wife Raine, you’d think that all things would be smooth sailing, but this is Walford, and a lot can happen in a short amount of time…”

Bowden last appeared on the soap in March 2024 when Ben was extradited to the US for committing credit card fraud in a desperate attempt to save his daughter Lexi’s mother, Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), who was dying from a terminal brain tumour.

As for Champ’s Stuart, his last scenes aired in 2022 after leaving Walford with Rainie to focus on his mental health.