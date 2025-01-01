Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grant Mitchell is back.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hardman of Albert Square is heading back to Walford as part of EastEnders’ 40th anniversary celebrations - one of many big-name stars from the past to return to the small screen.

Actor Ross Kemp - who after finding fame on the show has become a television regular - said: “I’m delighted to be returning to EastEnders as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary. EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary, is an absolute honour. Grant has never been far from the action and let’s just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Kemp is returning to EastEnders as Grant Mitchell | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Grant Mitchell made his debut on EastEnders on February 22, 1990, as one half of the Mitchell brothers with Phil. His mum was the much-loved and much-feared Queen Vic landlady Peggy Mitchell - played unforgettably by Barbara Windsor.

Show bosses are remaining tight-lipped about what might befall Grant on his return to the Square after eight years living in Portugal - but given Phil’s current struggles, his estranged best friend Nigel back on the Square, and ex-wife Sharon now dating his long-lost cousin Teddy Mitchell, it’s likely to be... interesting.

The show’s executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross Kemp back to EastEnders as he reprises the legendary role of Grant Mitchell. Whilst I’m not currently revealing exactly what brings Grant back to Walford, I can say that his return will play a significant part in the show’s 40th anniversary, and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV.”

Grant Mitchell’s top three storylines

Love triangle

An early shocker was a love triangle involving Grant, his wife Sharon and his brother Phil Mitchell. Although the act took place in 1992, the repercussions took years to work their way out, and came to a head in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiffany

Grant was later married to Tiffany - played by Martine McCutcheon. Despite the fact she worshipped him, he treated her terribly, with a litany of physical and emotional abuse including affairs. In 1998 the Christmas edition of saw Grant was accused of Tiffany’s attempted murder - and she died not long afterwards in a car crash while trying to take their daughter away from him. This was the era of EastEnders dominating TV viewing figures, especially over Christmas.

The car that landed in the Thames

The first time Grant left EastEnders he left with a bang in 1999, as a car he was driving sped into the Thames as his brother Phil wielded a gun. At first it appeared that he had died, but later he was seen leaving with daughter Courtney for a new life in Brazil.