EastEnders fans have been throw another curveball as very popular actress, who left the show five years ago is set to make a return

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has revealed she is making a sensational return to the BBC One show five years after leaving. This comes after boss Chris Clenshaw confirmed more characters would make a return.

Jossa left the role as Lauren Branning in 2018 after eight years. Rumours began to emerge that she may resume her role after being briefly spotted on screen three months ago as she reconsidered a romance with Peter Beale before packing her bags again.

The show has had great success in reviving old characters. Earlier in the year Cindy Beale, played by former Coronation Street actress Michelle Collins returned to Walford after being ‘killed off’ 25 years ago.

Since her explosive return, EastEnders have enjoyed a trophy laden run with successful nights at both the National Television Awards and the Inside Soap Awards where they won multiple awards.

Speaking on her return, Jossa said: "It’s such an amazing time to be back as there is so much buzz around EastEnders at the moment. I’ve been watching and loving it like a fan. Walford holds a special place in my heart, so it really does feel like coming home."

Rita Simons will return to EastEnders in a surprise twist

Clenshaw said: "I’m delighted to welcome Jacqueline back to the role of Lauren Branning. We only saw Lauren on screen a few months ago, but her return left plenty of unfinished business between her and the Beales.