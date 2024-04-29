EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer who plays the iconic Bianca Jackson makes soap comeback…again
EastEnders spoilers ahead* EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer who is best known for playing the iconic character Bianca Jackson is heading back to Walford.
Patsy Palmer, 51, is reprising her role as Bianca Jackson for the second time this year following Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) recent visit to see her in Milton Keynes. This time Bianca will shock the locals of Walford as she arrives back in Albert Square ahead of Whitney exit storyline.
In December 2023 actress Shona McGarty confirmed she would be leaving the BBC One soap after 16 years.
In scenes set to air this week Bianca wants to find out what exactly is going on with Whitney and Zack. Earlier this year the couple went to visit Bianca and were introduced to teenager Britney.
Whitney later returned to Walford with Britney claiming she and Zack were fostering her. Lauren found out that Whitney wasn’t legally fostering the teenager and had paid Britney's drug addict mother to take her off her hands unbeknown to Zack. The situation has worsened after Britney was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome and social services take Britney away until they can speak to her biological mother Keeley.
In Tuesday night’s episode Bianca kicks off when she finds out Zack and Lauren have been having an affair behind pregnant Whitney’s back. In first look images Bianca appears to slap Lauren across the face. Now that their secret is out will they finally come clean to Whitney?
