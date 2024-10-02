EastEnders will see new Mitchell family member Nicola appear this year - played by Laura Doddington
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Teddy Mitchell’s former partner Nicola will make instant waves in Albert Square when as she introduces herself to the rest of the Mitchells and tries to build bridges with sons Harry and Barney.
EastEnders insiders say that Teddy will be less than impressed to see Nicola in Walford - but that she will not be running away.
Laura Doddington, who starred in Doctors, Holby and The Midwich Cuckoos, will take on the role of Nicola. She’s already started filming and will be seen on screen in late autumn.
Speaking of Nicola’s arrival, EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Like all the great Mitchell women, Nicola is feisty, strong and loves her family. She and Teddy share a very complicated history, which will be fun to explore, as will her relationships with her two sons. We’re delighted to welcome the fantastic Laura Doddington to EastEnders to bring Nicola to life.
Laura said: “I still can’t believe I’ve joined EastEnders – I keep pinching myself! I grew up watching the show, so the first time I filmed in The Vic, I was like a kid at Christmas to be in such an iconic place with such a brilliant cast and crew.
“Nicola is a complex woman who comes in like the Tasmanian Devil! She’s strong and completely unapologetic about who she is. I’ve been so lucky to have my Mitchell boys, Roland, Elijah and Lewis, as they’ve taken me under their wing, and we feel like a family already. I’m loving every second so far.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.