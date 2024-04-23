Olly Alexander at the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena, London. (Picture: PA)

The bustling streets of Albert Square are abuzz with excitement this spring as the renowned singer and actor, Olly Alexander, graces Walford with an unexpected visit. The multi-award-winning artist, who will be performing at Eurovision this year, is set to surprise fans as he steps into the iconic world of EastEnders.

Olly Alexander, who has been busy rehearsing nearby, took a break to visit The Queen Victoria pub, where he reunited with his old friend Johnny Carter. The streets of Walford were filled with joyous cheers as residents warmly welcomed the star, anticipating his upcoming performance at the prestigious Eurovision song contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a twist typical of EastEnders' dramatic flair, Olly's appearance in the Square isn't the only surprise on the horizon. As the celebratory atmosphere envelops Walford, one resident is inspired to take a significant leap and propose, though the identity of the couple and the all-important answer remain shrouded in mystery.

Expressing his delight at being part of the iconic soap opera, Olly Alexander said: “I'm thrilled to be making my first appearance on EastEnders and in the most iconic pub in the UK. I'm so happy I got to meet some true screen legends and spend time on set with the brilliant cast and crew. I wanted to surprise my mum as it’s her favorite show but I guess the cat is out of the bag now, she's gonna love it!”

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer of EastEnders, added: “When we discovered that Olly Alexander was a huge fan of the show and an opportunity arose in one of our stories, it was the perfect moment for us to invite him to Albert Square to appear. We hope the audience enjoy Olly's special guest-appearance as much as everyone at EastEnders enjoyed having him in Walford.”