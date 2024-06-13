Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders airs devastating exit scenes for Patsy Palmer.

EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer has left Walford again as the soap airs heartbreaking storyline for Bianca Jackson.

Legend is often a term that gets thrown around however, Patsy Palmer really is an EastEnders legend. The actress has played the loud mouth character Bianca on and off since 1993 but has left Walford again.

EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer shock exit as soap airs devastating exit scenes (BBC) | BBC/Calum McCarron

The actress, 52, returned to the BBC One soap this year in the lead up to her adoptive daughter Whitney Deans wedding to Zack Hudson. This didn’t go as planned due to him sleeping with the maid of honour. Bianca kept their sordid secret from Whitney and when she found out, Whitney cut ties with Bianca and left Walford.

Bianca decided to stick around working in the café and living with her younger sister Sonia Fowler. In Wednesday's episode, Bianca opened up to Kat Slater explaining that she had been diagnosed with depression and was struggling to cope especially after she had fallen out with Sonia.

Earlier Bianca discovered that Sonia’s boyfriend Reiss had been taking money from his wife - who’s in a coma - to pay for Sonia’s IVF. The two sisters had a huge fight in the Queen Vic and Bianca stormed off.

Realising something wasn't quite right with her sister, she followed her to the taco van and gave Bianca an ultimatum. She tells Bianca to either come back inside or stay out of my life for good. But after seeing Reiss walking behind, Bianca slams the door and drives off.

Away from EastEnders, Patsy Palmer works as a DJ and lives in America with her husband and three children. After a seemingly wet summer, we are sure she will be looking forward to heading home and a sunnier climate. However, the actress has returned to EastEnders several times so this may not be the last time we see Bianca Jackson.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.