The Queen Vic is officially under new ownership - and it’s one of EastEnders’ most iconic loudmouths that has her name above the door.

It was spoiled a few weeks ago that current landladies Linda and Elaine would be putting the famous soap pub up for sale in an upcoming storyline after an image was shared to the BBC soap’s social media feeds that clearly showed a ‘For Sale’ sign outside the facade of the Queen Victoria.

While the promos were quickly deleted, rumours of who could be the new owner of the Queen Vic spread throughout fan circles. It comes as Linda, Elaine and the Knight family prepare to depart following the refurbishment of the pub that came from the devastating fire that destroyed the building and resulted in the death of fan-favourite character Martin.

It has now been revealed that Kat will take over as landlady of the Queen Victoria on Albert Square! It’s a full circle moment for the character who first pulled pints as a barmaid when she arrived in Walford in 2000.

She later returned to work at the pub alongside long-term on-again-off-again partner Alfie when the pair returned to the soap in 2010. However, this will mark the first time the iconic character has had her name above the door.

Kat has been revealed as the next landlady of the Queen Vic - but will Alfie join her? | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

One thing that has been left a mystery however, is that fact that only Kat’s name is above the door. Her and beau Alfie are currently embroiled in a storyline that has seen them dash to the altar for the third time lucky, but Kat has pumped on the breaks after finding a sexually explicit video downloaded on her laptop that she believed Alfie is responsible for (although it was actually son Tommy).

Other hiccups threaten to ruin their nuptials - so will they make it to the altar? And if not, is this why only Kat’s name is above the door? EastEnders will answer these questions in the next few weeks, but as Kat prepares to take the reins at the Queen Vic, here’s some of the soap’s most iconic landladies and landlords.

Angie and Dennis Watts

Warring couple Angie and Dennis Watts were the inaugural landlady and landlord of the Queen Victoria when the soap launched in 1985. Played by Anita Dobson and Leslie Grantham, the Queen Vic played host to some of the couple’s most dramatic storylines and moments, including the legendary moment Dirty Den handed Angie divorce papers on Christmas Day in 1986 (a moment watched by a record-breaking audience of more than 30 million people).

Their tenure at the Queen Vic ended after Den signed the pub over to Frank Butcher in a plot by his ex-wife to relinquish his control of the iconic pub in 1988.

Dirty Den shocked fans by returning from the dead in 2003 and he later took control of The Queen Vic once again in 2004 before being killed (for good this time) by wife Chrissie Watts. He was buried under concrete in the pub’s cellar.

Frank and Pat Butcher

Frank and Pat Butcher took over control of the famous boozer around a year after their arrival in the soap. The cockney couple eventually gave up control of the Queen Vic in 1990, after daughter Janine became a handful to manage alongside the bustling business.

Frank would later return to run the pub alongside second wife Peggy, but this ended in tears after he and Pat had an affair behind Peggy’s back.

Sharon Watts

The Queen Vic returned to the control of the Watts family in the early 90s, but this time Angie and Den’s daughter Sharon took the reins alongside her husband Grant Mitchell. The happy family was broken up however, after her affair with his brother Phil was revealed.

Sharon controlled the Queen Vic various times over the next few years. She walked away from the pub after the death of her father at the hands of his wife Chrissie Watts, but returned as landlady for a short period in 2020.

Peggy Mitchell

Peggy Mitchell is undoubtedly one of the most legendary landladies in EastEnders history. The matriarch, played by Dame Barbara Windsor, joined the show in 1991 and became landlady of the Queen Vic when she rejoined the show in 1994.

She took over from Sharon after the affair bombshell, sharing ownership with son Grant. She later shared ownership with a returning Frank Butcher after the pair married in the late 90s before their split.

Archie Mitchell

In 2009, Peggy married Archie Mitchell, launching one of the show’s biggest storylines at the time. After the villain's schemes are uncovered, Archie plots to take the Queen Vic from the Mitchells and is successful after girlfriend at the time Janine seduced Ian Beale, who had loaned money to Phil secured on the Queen Vic, and used a videotape to blackmail him into signing the pub over to them.

Just when the Mitchells thin that Archie and his scheming is out of their hair, him and Janine appear behind the bar revealing that they have jumped through a loophole to become landlord and landlady.

Scheming on the square never gets you anywhere though, as Archie was later killed by having the iconic Queen Victoria bust lobbed at his head by a mystery person (which we later find out was Stacey).

Roxy Mitchell

Roxy Mitchell, Archie’s estranged daughter, had a fraught relationship with her father, but it was revealed in his will that he had left ownership of the Queen Vic to her in the event of his death.

Alfie Moon

In 2010, Phil Mitchell rents out the Queen Vic to Alfie Moon after a devastating fire left Peggy with no desire to run the pub anymore. He runs the pub alongside partner Kat Slater, but is later left to run the boozer himself after Kat’s affair with Derek Branning is uncovered.

Mick & Linda Carter

The pub at this point in time is still owned by Phil Mitchell, who planned to sell to Janine Butcher before she was sensationally arrested for murder. With his plans now scuppered, Phil instead sells to square newcomers Mick and Linda Carter, who are relatives of his on-again-off-again partner Shirley.

While Mick & Linda became beloved characters on the show, they eventually decided to pack the Queen Vic in after Linda develops a crippling alcohol addiction. They later returned as owners before splitting up.

After Mick goes missing at sea, Linda learns that his then-girlfriend Janine is planning on selling his shares as soon as he is presumed dead and calls in her mother Elaine to buy Mick’s share and co-own the pub together.