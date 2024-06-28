EastEnders News: TV Soap set hit by rodent outbreak that reportedly started in the prop room
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pest control were called to the BBC set in Elstree Centre, Hertfordshire according to The Sun. A source told the publication: “EastEnders has always tried to represent London and that’s become a little too true with an outbreak of rats. No one wants to see rodents at work and they have been causing a headache by chewing props and leaving droppings everywhere.
However, a spokesperson for EastEnders said: “There is no rat infestation at EastEnders but on the odd occasion, if we have suspected an unauthorised visit from a furry visitor, we have called in the specialists.”
Elsewhere fab favourite Danny Dyer recently addressed the rumours he would be returning to the soap for the 40th anniversary. TV fans believed they had spotted clauses that the actor would reprise his role as Mick Carter but Danny told Heat World: “Micks dead.”
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.