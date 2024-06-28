Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastenders has been hit with real life drama as rodents take over the prop room. According to reports, rats have been gnawing through props and leaving their droppings all over the soap set.

Pest control were called to the BBC set in Elstree Centre, Hertfordshire according to The Sun. A source told the publication: “EastEnders has always tried to represent London and that’s become a little too true with an outbreak of rats. No one wants to see rodents at work and they have been causing a headache by chewing props and leaving droppings everywhere.

However, a spokesperson for EastEnders said: “There is no rat infestation at EastEnders but on the odd occasion, if we have suspected an unauthorised visit from a furry visitor, we have called in the specialists.”

Elsewhere fab favourite Danny Dyer recently addressed the rumours he would be returning to the soap for the 40th anniversary. TV fans believed they had spotted clauses that the actor would reprise his role as Mick Carter but Danny told Heat World: “Micks dead.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.