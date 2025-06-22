EastEnders has no shortage of drama - here’ what you can look forward to in the coming week.

The BBC soap has delighted fans with recent storylines, including the return of fan favourite Zoe Slater. Although Zoe has fled to Barcelona, Alfie is hot on her heels - although Kat remains unaware of the plan to return her long-departed daughter to Walford.

Here’s why EastEnders fans have to look forward to in the week ahead.

Phil becomes overwhelmed with Nigel

Phil is starting to become overwhelmed with the amount of support Nigel needs. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil becomes seriously worried about pal Nigel, who is battling dementia, after he leave the home barefoot. Bad goes to worse for Phil and Nigel after Nigel almost burns down the kitchen while attempting to cook and Phil is burned while the pair bicker.

After spotting his injury, ex-wife Kat will suggest to Phil that Nigel may need some extra support to help in caring for Nigel, but Phil is still refusing. Denise will also urge Phil to look after not only Nigel but also himself, with weight of Nigel’s care evidently taking its toll on him - but will he reach out for the help he needs?

Patrick turns 85

Elaine and Linda clash over hosting Patrick's 85th birthday party at the Queen Vic | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Hoping to revitalise their relationship in the wake of her ordeal with Pastor Clayton, Yolande will plan a party to celebrate Patrick’s 85th birthday. She turns to Elaine and Linda, asking if she can host the bash at the Queen Vic.

Linda, who is already under the cosh after Elaine stepped back from running the Queen Vic as her marriage to George crumbles, declines, but Elaine steps in and agrees, giving Linda more work to deal with. After George tries to help Linda with the workload, Elaine lashes out at her estranged husband.

The party will be held as Denzel agree to babysit back at No.20, with Yolande allowing him to invite some friend over to keep him company. However, the small gathering soon loses control...

Joel crashes No.20

Joel has been causing trouble with Tommy since his arrival in Walford. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Joel is left bitter after Denzel extends the invite to Tommy but doesn’t invite him. We saw Joel manipulate Tommy last week inot filming him as he assaulted a woman on the Tube, and now it seems like Joel is planning to get close to Amy. Amy is evidently put off by Joel, shutting down his attempts to chat her up.

Despite having no invitation, Joel will turn up and bribe his way into Denzel’s gathering with a bottle of alcohol. The boys will head off in pursuit of more drink, with dangerous consequences...

Elaine finds herself in hot water

Elaine is in for tough week on the square, it seems. As she continues to war with George, she is informed by her estranged husband that he thinks he has a claim to the Queen Vic. With the pub slipping through her fingers, things go from bad to worse for Elaine.

It will be a tough week on the square for Elaine asshe finds herself in hot water | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Denzel and Joel head to the Vic in pursuit of more alcohol, she offers them only a glass of punch from Patrick’s party. However, the boys swipe the jugs after Elaine turns her back.

Amid squabbling with Linda and George, the boys are hospitalised after downing the punch and Elaine feels the wrath of Denise and Kate after they find out she offered them the punch in the first place.

Bernie makes Johnny worry

Felix seeks Bernie's approval of new boyfriend Johnny, but little does he know that the pair share a secret | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, the Six storyline raises its head again as Felix attempts get flatmate Bernie’s approval of his new boyfriend Johnny. Bernie already knows the truth behind Keanu’s death, and she knows that Johnny was part of the cover and knows everything.

Denise is left worrying that Johnny has an uphill battle to climb in getting Bernie’s approval or face their secrets being spilled by her.

At the same time, Vicki spots some suspect invoices in the Panesar account in Bernie’s name. Bernie quickly dismisses her multiple times, with Vicki sharing details with Ravi. He and mum Suki confront Bernie - will we discover what Bernie has been up to?

Teddy gives his blessing to Barney and Zack

Teddy is set to give Barney his blessing to get to know biological dad Zack. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We haven't caught up Barney and the rest of the new Mitchell clan since they sat down to enjoy a board game together after it was dramatically revealed that Zack is actually Barney’s biological father. The incident seems to have had a huge impact on Barney, who fails a chemistry exam in the aftermath.

Nicola tried to life spirit with an old family tradition called ‘Half Christmas’, but not everyone is happy. Harry is still furious that his mum is attempting to move on like nothing happened.

Harry then invites Zack to Half Christmas, with Honey and Billy also attending. Zack’s shock arrival causes chaos as Harry’s plan backfires and Barney flees to the cafe, where he is found my Teddy. He opens up to Barney, telling him that he has his blessing if he wants to get to know Zack.