New spoilers for BBC soap EastEnders has confirmed the return of a fan favourite character after a short break.

Sharon Watts, played by Letitia Dean, is set to return to Albert Square next week (September 22), according to the latest spoilers from soapland. Sharon was last seen on screen earlier this year, when she departed Walford to visit her friend Michelle Fowler in Australia amid the aftermath of Martin’s death and funeral.

EastEnders fans have been calling out for her return, and now it looks like their prayers have been answered. However, Sharon’s return will not be without drama...

Sharon will be shocked to find Zoe Slater had returned to the street and sets her sights on confronting her. The pair share a bitter history after being in a love triangle alongside Sharon’s adopted brother Dennis Rickman back in the early 2000s. After Zoe and Dennis broke up after she lied about being pregnant, Zoe went on to sleep with Sharon’s dad Den Watts and eventually became involved in the murder of the patriarch.

First though, Sharon reunites with Phil and after getting over the initially-awkward run-in in the cafe, Sharon asks him to look after Albie that evening, to which Phil accepts. The pair later share a much warmer exchange.

Elsewhere, Sharon attempts to help Vicki with her debt. When Vicki become overwhelmed by the situation, she storms out to the square where she bumps into Zoe and the pair come to blows. Zack and Anthony break up the fight, but Zack is injured in the scuffle, leading to Sharon setting up a bitter confrontation with Zoe in the Queen Vic.

Their not-so-happy reunion is interrupted by a shocking admission from Zoe that leaves Sharon reeling - but what has she revealed? The head-to-head is brought to an end when Kat, who has also been on the receiving end of Sharon’s temper, chucks both Sharon and Vicki out of the Queen Vic.

Ian Beale later finds Sharon in the cafe and takes her home to have a heart-to-heart with Kathy, with Ian later telling Sharon that Zoe must be lying about her shocking admission. Kat and Alfie also question Zoe on her mysterious confession to Sharon.

Soap fans will be eager to find out just what Zoe has revealed, whether her confession is the truth, and what this means for the residents of the square.