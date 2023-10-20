Elite season 7 has dropped on Netflix, whilst creators have confirmed the Spanish-language drama will end with Elite season 8

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elite season 7 has officially dropped on Netflix. The Spanish-language teen drama is back for another wild series, with even more juicy storylines and a standout cast.

Created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca, Elite has been keeping us entertained since 2018. Set in a fictional high school, it focuses on the story of three working-class students as they try to fit in with their classmates whilst on a scholarship programme at the wealthy Las Encinas school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elite season 7 will see Omar Ayuso (On The Go) reprising his role of Omar Shanaa, whilst André Lamoglia (Juacas) will return as Iván Carvalho. Fans of the series will be excited to know that season 8 is already in the works, however, two days before Elite season 7 was released on Netflix it was confirmed that season 8 would be the last. Here's everything you need to know about Elite season 7.

What is the release date for Elite season 7?

Elite season 7 will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday October 20. All eight episodes of the series are dropping at once, in what will be the second last series of the Spanish-language coming-of-age drama.

Elite season 7 is now available to watch on Netflix (Photo: MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX)

What is Elite season 7 about?

Here is the synopsis for Elite season 7 from Netflix: "In this new season, Omar is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel's death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy. Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face. Through Omar's journey we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own hells. Elite’s season 7 will tackle mental health and how most of us neglect it out of fear or ignorance."

Is there a trailer for Elite season 7?

Yes, you can watch the trailer for Elite season 7 below.

Who is in the cast for Elite season 7?

Many familiar faces will be returning for Elite season 7 including Omar Aysu as Omar Shanaa and André Lamoglia as Iván. However, there will also be new additions to this season, with Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta joining the cast. She features in the trailer teaching a self-defence class and is seen telling students: "One, two, if you know how to deal with it, the pain you are about to receive becomes your strength."

Here is the cast line-up for Elite season 7:

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

André Lamoglia as Iván

Ana Bokesa as Rocío

Álvaro de Juana as Dídac

Ander Puig as Nico

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Alex Pastrana as Raúl

Elite: will there be a season 8?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elite was renewed for an eighth season, with filming currently underway, however just two days before season 7 dropped, Netflix took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that Elite would end with season 8.

Reported by Deadline, creator Carlos Montero also confirmed the news in a press conference for Elite season 7. He said: "We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of Élite."