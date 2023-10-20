Elite season 7: release date on Netflix, trailer, cast with André Lamoglia as Iván, will there be a season 8?
Elite season 7 has dropped on Netflix, whilst creators have confirmed the Spanish-language drama will end with Elite season 8
Elite season 7 has officially dropped on Netflix. The Spanish-language teen drama is back for another wild series, with even more juicy storylines and a standout cast.
Created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca, Elite has been keeping us entertained since 2018. Set in a fictional high school, it focuses on the story of three working-class students as they try to fit in with their classmates whilst on a scholarship programme at the wealthy Las Encinas school.
Elite season 7 will see Omar Ayuso (On The Go) reprising his role of Omar Shanaa, whilst André Lamoglia (Juacas) will return as Iván Carvalho. Fans of the series will be excited to know that season 8 is already in the works, however, two days before Elite season 7 was released on Netflix it was confirmed that season 8 would be the last. Here's everything you need to know about Elite season 7.
What is the release date for Elite season 7?
Elite season 7 will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday October 20. All eight episodes of the series are dropping at once, in what will be the second last series of the Spanish-language coming-of-age drama.
What is Elite season 7 about?
Here is the synopsis for Elite season 7 from Netflix: "In this new season, Omar is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel's death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy. Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face. Through Omar's journey we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own hells. Elite’s season 7 will tackle mental health and how most of us neglect it out of fear or ignorance."
Is there a trailer for Elite season 7?
Yes, you can watch the trailer for Elite season 7 below.
Who is in the cast for Elite season 7?
Many familiar faces will be returning for Elite season 7 including Omar Aysu as Omar Shanaa and André Lamoglia as Iván. However, there will also be new additions to this season, with Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta joining the cast. She features in the trailer teaching a self-defence class and is seen telling students: "One, two, if you know how to deal with it, the pain you are about to receive becomes your strength."
Here is the cast line-up for Elite season 7:
- Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa
- Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia
- Valentina Zenere as Isadora
- André Lamoglia as Iván
- Ana Bokesa as Rocío
- Álvaro de Juana as Dídac
- Ander Puig as Nico
- Carmen Arrufat as Sara
- Alex Pastrana as Raúl
Elite: will there be a season 8?
Elite was renewed for an eighth season, with filming currently underway, however just two days before season 7 dropped, Netflix took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that Elite would end with season 8.
Reported by Deadline, creator Carlos Montero also confirmed the news in a press conference for Elite season 7. He said: "We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of Élite."
He continued: "We ended on a high note. Jaime, Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons. Élite changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it."