Embarrassing Bodies is making a return after seven years but Dr Christian will be missing from the new series

E4 is rebooting hit Channel 4 medical series Embarrassing Bodies which takes an unflinching look at all manner of conditions.

The new series features an all-new cast of doctors who will treat patients with a range of grim ailments.

The new docs on the block: (Left to right) Dr Tosin Ajayi-Sotubo, Dr Anand Patel and Dr Jane Leonard.

What is Embarrassing Bodies about?

The real-life medical series goes behind the curtain of the GP surgery as a trio of doctors examine patients and offer treatments.

The series will also aim to destigmatise many of the medical conditions that feature on the show.

In a change from the old format, the show will also raise awareness of major health issues affecting Brits today, with the help of some celebrity voices.

The revived series will also feature pop-up confessional clinics in UK cities, in which patients can ask doctors questions they have been previously too afraid to broach.

Who is in the cast of Embarrassing Bodies?

Three new doctors will be replacing Dr Chrsitian Jessem, Dr Dawn Harper and Dr Pixie McKenna who featured in the original run of the series.

The new medical professionals are: Dr Jane Leonard, Dr Anand Patel and Dr Tosin Ajayi -Sotubo

Dr Jane is an NHS GP and cosmetic doctor who works across clinics in London, Liverpool and Cheshire.

Her dermatological research has been published in national magazines and newspapers including Vogue and The Telegraph.

Dr Anand is a south London GP and also a specialist in sexual medicine and testosterone issues in men.

He also coaches new GPs on how to discuss sex and relationships with their patients and co-hosts The Pleasure Podcast with actress Naomi Sheldon.

Dr Tosin is an NHS and private GP working in London - she is experienced working in primary and secondary care and has a specific interest in women’s health.

Tosin is also the founder of Mind Body Doctor - an online educational platform that provides a safe space to teach people to take care of their bodies.

Why isn’t Doctor Christian on Embarrassing Bodies?

Dr Christian Jessen appeared on the original run of the show from 2007 to 2015 and became famous for his honest if sometimes blunt medical advice.

Dr Christian Jessen was ordered to pay £125,00 in damages for libel

However, Dr Christian was the subject of an off-screen controversy which left him facing bankruptcy and damaged his public image as a trusted professional.

In 2019, Chrsitian tweeted a false allegation that Arlene Foster, the former First Minister of Northern Ireland, was having an extramarital affair.

Last year he was ordered by a judge at the High Court in Belfast to pay Foster £125,000 in damages.

Christian said that he was down to his last £20,000 and appealed to his Twitter followers to help cover his legal costs.

As a result of this controversy, Christian will not be appearing in the revived series of Embarrassing Bodies.

When is the Embarrassing Bodies release date?

Embarrassing Bodies will be released on E4 on 19 May at 9pm, and future episodes will be released at the same time weekly.