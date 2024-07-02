33-year-old Roberts and 44-year-old Kardashian met on the set of TV series “American Horror Story: Delicate” last year and have been firm friends ever since, and now Roberts has revealed that the pair will co-executive produce a new TV series called “Calabasas”.
"Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas," Roberts told The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw. "We have the amazing Marlene King, who did “Pretty Little Liars”, as our showrunner. I'm obsessed with her and “Pretty Little Liars” - I remember seeing that show and being like, 'I wish I was on that show.' It was just so cool and so fun."
She went on to explain the series will also be reminiscent of teen drama The “O.C.”. "I mean, there's not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, “The O.C.”, and I think that if we do this right, it'll be a little “The O.C.”, a little “Pretty Little Liars”," she said.
The new series will be based on Via Blender's novel “If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous by Now”, which centres on a 16-year-old girl's culture shock after her family moves from the Midwest to the upscale city of Calabasas in Los Angeles County. Roberts added: “Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots."
She also said that although characters hadn’t been written for herself and Kardashian they would be happy to also be happy to have roles onscreen. “You know, anything is possible. I think maybe. Nothing is written, yet, for us. But we're not opposed”.
Roberts has been an executive producer before as she is also credited on Netflix's First Kill (2022) and Hulu's Tell Me Lies (2022). She’s also not the only celebrity who has produced a TV show before. Take a look through our gallery to see other celebs who have gone behind the camera.
