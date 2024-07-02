Celebrities who have produced their own TV shows. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.Celebrities who have produced their own TV shows. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.
Celebrities who have produced their own TV shows. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall. | NationalWorld/Mark Hall

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian produce teen drama - 7 other celebrities who have also made TV shows

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
4 minutes ago

Actress Emma Roberts has confirmed she and reality star friend Kim Kardashian are making a TV show together - and they’re not the first celebs to do so.

33-year-old Roberts and 44-year-old Kardashian met on the set of TV series “American Horror Story: Delicate” last year and have been firm friends ever since, and now Roberts has revealed that the pair will co-executive produce a new TV series called “Calabasas”.

"Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas," Roberts told The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw. "We have the amazing Marlene King, who did “Pretty Little Liars”, as our showrunner. I'm obsessed with her and “Pretty Little Liars” - I remember seeing that show and being like, 'I wish I was on that show.' It was just so cool and so fun."

She went on to explain the series will also be reminiscent of teen drama The “O.C.”. "I mean, there's not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, “The O.C.”, and I think that if we do this right, it'll be a little “The O.C.”, a little “Pretty Little Liars”," she said.

The new series will be based on Via Blender's novel “If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous by Now”, which centres on a 16-year-old girl's culture shock after her family moves from the Midwest to the upscale city of Calabasas in Los Angeles County. Roberts added: “Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots."

She also said that although characters hadn’t been written for herself and Kardashian they would be happy to also be happy to have roles onscreen. “You know, anything is possible. I think maybe. Nothing is written, yet, for us. But we're not opposed”.

Roberts has been an executive producer before as she is also credited on Netflix's First Kill (2022) and Hulu's Tell Me Lies (2022). She’s also not the only celebrity who has produced a TV show before. Take a look through our gallery to see other celebs who have gone behind the camera.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez is an executive producer on Netflix teen drama series "13 Reasons Why". She was originally going to play the title role of Hannah Baker instead of Katherine Langford, but became an executive producer instead. Gomez also contributed songs to the soundtrack of the show, and even got matching tattoos of a semicolon, which has become a symbol for a battle with depression, with cast members. Photo by Getty Images.

1. Selena Gomez - 13 Reasons Why

Singer and actress Selena Gomez is an executive producer on Netflix teen drama series "13 Reasons Why". She was originally going to play the title role of Hannah Baker instead of Katherine Langford, but became an executive producer instead. Gomez also contributed songs to the soundtrack of the show, and even got matching tattoos of a semicolon, which has become a symbol for a battle with depression, with cast members. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Rapper and singer Drake is an executive producer for the HBO coming of age drama series "Euphoria". It's said that he's had a very hands on approach to his role and has attended table reads with the actors. Photo by Getty Images.

2. Drake - Euphoria

Rapper and singer Drake is an executive producer for the HBO coming of age drama series "Euphoria". It's said that he's had a very hands on approach to his role and has attended table reads with the actors. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

So, this one is a film not a TV show, but iconic singer Whitney Houston was a producer on 2001 film "The Princess Diaries". The Disney film has become a cult classic and starred Anne Hathaway in her first major role as well as another entertainment industry legend - Julie Andrews. Photo by Getty Images.

3. Whitney Houston - The Princess Diaries

So, this one is a film not a TV show, but iconic singer Whitney Houston was a producer on 2001 film "The Princess Diaries". The Disney film has become a cult classic and starred Anne Hathaway in her first major role as well as another entertainment industry legend - Julie Andrews. Photo by Getty Images.Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Will Ferrell was an executive producer for HBO smash hit show "Succession". That's because in 2006 Ferrell and filmmaker Adam McKay founded their own production company named Gary Sanchez Productions, which went on to make "Succession". There's a character in the show called Willa Ferreyra and although there has been no official confirmation fans have speculated that this is in reference to Ferrell.

4. Will Ferrell - Succession

Will Ferrell was an executive producer for HBO smash hit show "Succession". That's because in 2006 Ferrell and filmmaker Adam McKay founded their own production company named Gary Sanchez Productions, which went on to make "Succession". There's a character in the show called Willa Ferreyra and although there has been no official confirmation fans have speculated that this is in reference to Ferrell. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Kim KardashianNetflixTV drama

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.