33-year-old Roberts and 44-year-old Kardashian met on the set of TV series “American Horror Story: Delicate” last year and have been firm friends ever since, and now Roberts has revealed that the pair will co-executive produce a new TV series called “Calabasas”.

"Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas," Roberts told The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw. "We have the amazing Marlene King, who did “Pretty Little Liars”, as our showrunner. I'm obsessed with her and “Pretty Little Liars” - I remember seeing that show and being like, 'I wish I was on that show.' It was just so cool and so fun."

She went on to explain the series will also be reminiscent of teen drama The “O.C.”. "I mean, there's not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, “The O.C.”, and I think that if we do this right, it'll be a little “The O.C.”, a little “Pretty Little Liars”," she said.

The new series will be based on Via Blender's novel “If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous by Now”, which centres on a 16-year-old girl's culture shock after her family moves from the Midwest to the upscale city of Calabasas in Los Angeles County. Roberts added: “Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots."

She also said that although characters hadn’t been written for herself and Kardashian they would be happy to also be happy to have roles onscreen. “You know, anything is possible. I think maybe. Nothing is written, yet, for us. But we're not opposed”.

Roberts has been an executive producer before as she is also credited on Netflix's First Kill (2022) and Hulu's Tell Me Lies (2022). She’s also not the only celebrity who has produced a TV show before. Take a look through our gallery to see other celebs who have gone behind the camera.

Selena Gomez - 13 Reasons Why Singer and actress Selena Gomez is an executive producer on Netflix teen drama series "13 Reasons Why". She was originally going to play the title role of Hannah Baker instead of Katherine Langford, but became an executive producer instead. Gomez also contributed songs to the soundtrack of the show, and even got matching tattoos of a semicolon, which has become a symbol for a battle with depression, with cast members.

Drake - Euphoria Rapper and singer Drake is an executive producer for the HBO coming of age drama series "Euphoria". It's said that he's had a very hands on approach to his role and has attended table reads with the actors.

Whitney Houston - The Princess Diaries So, this one is a film not a TV show, but iconic singer Whitney Houston was a producer on 2001 film "The Princess Diaries". The Disney film has become a cult classic and starred Anne Hathaway in her first major role as well as another entertainment industry legend - Julie Andrews.