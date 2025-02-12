Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed her desire to head Down Under to take part in a series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The actress, who plays Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap, told Women’s Weekly magazine that taking part in the reality TV show is on her bucket list and is aiming to tick it off before her 50th birthday in 2026.

She said: "'I'm A Celebrity...[Get Me Out Of Here!]' is something I would do before I turned 50 as a test for myself. They ask me most years, and I wouldn't rule it out."

Lisa, 48, returned to Emmerdale as Mandy in 2019, 18 years after she first left the show. She will be celebrating 30 years since first appearing on the Yorkshire soap in July, but there are some dramatic storylines in store for Mandy before that.

Lisa said of the upcoming scenes: "It's party night. All the girls are glammed up but things go wrong. A huge row breaks out in the boys' limo, and there's utter chaos in the girls' limo, and both cars separately swerve off the road.

“They're both packed with people, and one of them crashes onto a frozen lake ... The crash means that dear, dear friends of mine will be leaving the show, which is always sad."

Lisa also revealed a second reason why 2025 is a big year for her personally. Not only does it mark 30 years since first appearing in Emmerdale, but it also mark a decade alcohol-free for the star.

She said: “The old me would go to a party that I didn't want to go to and get really drunk because I didn't want to be there, and I was bored. I'd rather be at home with my partner Al.

“I don't want to sound like an old nana, but that's the gospel truth. I was probably having a bottle too many. Now, it's not a part of my life. I don't need it, and I don't want it."