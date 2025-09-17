John Sugden has brought no shortage of drama to Emmerdale recently, but he faces a battle to keep his misdeeds concealed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ITV soap has seen John (Oliver Farnworth) take centre stage in recent weeks, with the former army medic putting his hero complex on full display. After Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) uncovered that John had in fact killed Nate Robinson, John set his sights on keeping him quiet by attacking him in the woods and keeping him hostage.

When his husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) began to piece together that his best friend may have been harmed by John after finding Mack’s phone in his possession, John kicked into gear to keep his secret hidden. Shockingly, John pulled both himself and Aaron off a cliff in last Monday’s episode, phoning the police beforehand and framing his half-brother and Aaron’s ex Robert for their fall after Robert followed the pair in a bid to save Aaron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the dramatic scenes, Aaron has been in a coma ever since, with John awake and healing by his side in hospital. Robert on the other hand is in police custody and finds himself being shunned by his friends and family who believe he may have had something to do with the incident.

John Sugden isn't out of the woods yet as another character looks set to raise suspicions. | ITV

Robert has been desperate to clear his name and in Tuesday night’s episode (September 16), he may have just broken through to one character. Vic (Isabel Hodgins) angrily cut Robert off after he was arrested, but took a visit to see her adopted brother in custody.

While John begged Vic not to make the visit in a bid to keep his involvement concealed, she decided she needed to confront Robert and tell him how disgusted she was with him. Robert quickly explained his version of events to Vic and while she initially remained steadfast that Robert was involved, his heartfelt plea that he would never hurt Aaron has her questioning whether John really does have something to do with the incident - will Vic confront John on Robert’s version of events?

Elsewhere, back at the hospital, there had been little hope on Aaron’s condition for many days. While mum Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has remained by her son’s bedside praying for him to wake up, John has also been there hoping for the opposite so Aaron won’t spill the beans on what he has pieced together about his killer husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vic has become suspicious of John after visiting Robert in prison. | ITV

Last week, viewers watched as doctor’s told the family that there was little hope for Aaron’s recovery. However, at the end of Monday night’s episode, Liam (Jonny McPherson) revealed that there had been a major update on Aaron’s condition, telling Chas, John and Vic: “Aaron's odds have improved significantly, he's doing really well. So much so that they're thinking of bringing him round tomorrow.”

While the news has delighted Chas, John has been left stunned by the news that Aaron may be awake soon to tell his side of the story. After he attempted to cover up his astonishment by telling everyone it was good news, Vic didn’t seem convinced by his reaction. It seems that Robert’s words at the prison visit may have stuck with Vic and she is now questioning whether everything is as it seems.

Emmerdale continues at 7.30pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player on weeknights. Early release episodes are uploaded to ITVX, STV Player and YouTube at 7am each weekday.