The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 kicked off in style last night as ten countries booked their place in this Saturday’s grand final.

The first semi-final aired live from Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday evening (May 13), with countries from across the continent competing to win the public vote that would book them a place in Saturday’s final.

Fifteen countries took part in the first semi-final of this year’s contest, with only 10 being given a space in the final after a public vote. But who made it through, where there any surprises and who do they join in the final of Eurovision 2025?

Here’s everything you need to know about semi-final 1’s results.

Who won Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 1?

There were ten countries from semi-final 1 that were named as those the public had chosen to compete in Saturday’s grand final. Those countries were:

Iceland

Poland

Estonia

Ukraine

Sweden

Portugal

Norway

San Marino

Albania

The Netherlands

Sweden's Eurovision 2025 act KAJ booked their place in Saturday's grand final during semi-final 1 on Tuesday evening. | Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU

The five countries that missed out on a spot on the final were Slovenia, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Croatia and Cyprus.

Sweden is current favourite to win the competition this year, with KAJ’s semi-final performance of ‘Bara Bada Basu’ wowing audiences. Some surprises in the semi-final results included Portugal’s understated mid-tempo tune ‘Deslocado’ by NAPA making the final in a semi-final packed with up-tempo dance songs.

Belgium’s non-qualification also shocked some fans, with the country 5th in the bookies odds to win the entire contest prior to its elimination. Red Sebastian performed his song ‘Strobe Lights’ on the night but was unsuccessful in booking a spot in Saturday’s final.

Who else is in the final of Eurovision 2025 so far?

Alongside the 10 countries who made it through semi-final 1, six other countries have already been given a place in the final.

Switzerland were given an automatic grand final spot as hosts of this year’s contest. They join the ‘Big Five’ countries - comprised of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom - in the automatic grand final spots.

The UK's Eurovision 2025 act Remember Monday are among the confirmed finalists for this Saturday's grand final. | Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU

When is the next Eurovision semi-final?

Sixteen more countries will compete for the remaining ten spots in the competition in the next semi-final. Those countries competing in semi-final 2 are:

Australia

Montenegro

Ireland

Latvia

Armenia

Austria

Greece

Lithuania

Malta

Georgia

Denmark

Czechia

Luxembourg

Israel

Serbia

Finland

The second semi-final of Eurovision 2025 will take place at 8pm on Thursday, May 15. The event will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and in radion coverage on BBC Radio 2.