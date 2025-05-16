The finalists have been confirmed and the stage is set for one of the biggest event in the TV calendar - but who will be crowned the Eurovision champion for 2025?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest comes from Basel in Switzerland, where 26 countries will take to the stage on Saturday night (May 17). The race to the trophy is well underway, with bookies already making their guesses on who will be crowned the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

Here’s everything to need to know about the current odds.

Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2025?

Currently, Sweden is the favourite to win the competition. The country is represented by comedy music group KAJ with their song ‘Bara bada basu’.

The country currently has a 42% chance of taking home the trophy, according to EurovisionWorld.com. If Sweden were to win the contest this year, it would mark the country’s eighth win in the competition.

Swedish Eurovision act KAJ are currently favourites to win the 2025 contest. | Getty Images

This would make Sweden the most successful country at Eurovision, a title they currently share with Ireland on seven wins. Betting company BetMGM has put Sweden’s odds of success in 2025 at 4/5.

Sweden is followed in the odds by Austria, who this year is represented by JJ with his song ‘Wasted Love’. Austria, which last won the competition in 2014 with Conchita Wurst, currently has a 21% chance of being crowned the musical champion of Europe. BetMGM has placed Austria’s odds at 3/1.

The full rankings based on bookies’ odds according to EurovisionWorld.com at the time of writing are:

Sweden - 42% Austria - 21% France - 8% Netherlands - 6% Finland - 4% Israel - 3% Estonia - 3% Switzerland - 3% Albania - 2% Malta - 1% United Kingdom - 1% Italy - 1% Ukraine - 1% Germany - 1% Spain - 1% Luxembourg - 1% San Marino - <1% Denmark - <1% Greece - <1% Poland - <1% Lithuania - <1% Norway - <1% Latvia - <1% Iceland - <1% Portugal - <1% Armenia - <1%

Where is the UK in Eurovision 2025 odds?

At the time of writing, the UK is 11th in the rankings according to EurovisionWorld.com. Remember Monday, who will perform their song What The Hell Just Happened? on Saturday night, have a 1% chance of nabbing the win.

The UK’s odds currently sit at 100/1 to pull off a shock win. Dan Towse, brand director at BetMGM, said: “There’s nothing quite like Eurovision and the 2025 competition is almost here. Swedish group KAJ are the early 4/5 favourites with us at BetMGM to win the competition in what would be the second win for the nation in three years, having won it in 2023.

“Austria has seen some early money go their way too and JJ is 3/1 with his song ‘Wasted Love’. The United Kingdom will be out to avoid the dreaded ‘nil point’ and the 100/1 for Remember Monday to win suggests the wait for Eurovision success will be that little bit longer.”