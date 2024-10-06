Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix has sent fans of the king of thrillers Harlan Coben into a frenzy by teasing a new series by him called Missing You.

His Fool Me Once thriller starring Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley which dropped in January was the top-watched English show on Netflix for the first two weeks of its release with over 108 million views.

Now Netflix has once again teased fans what to expect in its latest Harlan Coben adaptation.

Posting earlier this week a first look at the new thriller called Missing You and announcing cast members such as Lancashire’s very own Steve Pememberton - there was one name in particular that stood out.

Missing You will star Rosalind Eleazar in the lead role of Kat Donovan, a detective specialising in Missing Persons, with Ashley Walters, Sir Lenny Henry, Jessica Plummer and James Nesbitt.

Having starred in The Stranger, Stay Close and the most recent one with Michelle Keegan Fool Me Once, Richard Armitage has also been announced to star as a police sergeant in the next one.

Richard (pictured in a scene from the new Missing You thriller) will play be a police sergeant. | Netflix

This was met by mixed reviews leaving fans asking why he is in another one of Harlan’s series.

One person said: “Shock of the century, Richard Armitage is in it.”

Another joked, ‘Why is that one guy in EVERY Harlan Coben Netflix series? Is he blackmailing Harland or something?’

Others were in favour of the actor starring in another role, with one saying ‘there was no show without him’, and ‘couldn’t wait to see him’.

What is Missing You about?

Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared and she's never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

Stars of Fool Me Once Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan pictured with Harlan Coben at the NTA's. | Getty Images for the NTA's

The American best selling author of suspense novels, 62, who has gripped audiences with his twists and turns signed a multi-million-dollar contract with a five-year term with Netflix to turn 14 of his novels, which would be developed into original Netflix shows or movies.

He also announced he will be collaborating with Hollywood Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon, 48, on a suspense novel which details of are currently under wraps.

The five-part series arrives on Netflix in the New Year.