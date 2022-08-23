The first episode will see Fiona Bruce and Phi Mould investigate what is believed to be a Ben Nicholson artwork

Fake or Fortune, the BBC series that sees Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould investigate art mysteries, is returning to BBC One for its tenth series on Tuesday 23 August.

The first episode will see Bruce and Mould investigate what is believed to be a Ben Nicholson artwork – if it is a piece by the famed British modernist, it could be worth up to £200 000.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fake or Fortune.

What is Fake or Fortune about?

Fake or Fortune sees journalist Fiona Bruce and art expert Philip Mould investigate and attempt to verify what are believed to be important (and therefore valuable) works of art.

For example, the first episode sees Bruce and Mould visit Ian and Julie in Surrey, where a strange painting has been preserved on one of their bedroom walls for nearly 20 years. A friend of the previous owners explained that they believed it to be by Ben Nicholson, though no one knew how it would’ve got there.

Now, Ian and Julie are hoping to perform some renovations – so need to know if it is a real Nicholson soon, because to preserve the painting a chunk of their wall will have to be removed. Bruce and Mould dive into museum archives and speak to art experts to try and work out if it really is a real Nicholson.

Who may have created this year’s artworks?

Philip Mould and Fiona Bruce at Red Stream Cottage with possible Ben Nicholson wall painting (Credit: BBC Studios/Anna Gordon)

The first episode features what’s believed to be a painting by Ben Nicholson, a pioneer of British modernism. Nicholson was another abstract artist, who worked primarily on sculptures and reliefs. He won the Carnegie Prize in 1952.

The second episode features what may be a sketch by Amedeo Modigliani, a painter and sculptor who was a contemporary of Picasso’s. He’s best known for nude sculptures with elongated limbs and necks, which were controversial during his lifetime.

It’s yet to be revealed which artists will be featured in episodes three and four.

Who hosts Fake or Fortune?

Fiona Bruce is one of the hosts of Fake or Fortune. Bruce is a journalist and broadcast who has worked at the BBC since 1989, currently hosting both Question Time and Antiques Roadshow. In the early 2000s, Bruce became the first female journalist to host the BBC Ten O’Clock News.

Philip Mould is an art dealer and historian; he first became interested in antiques at the age of 11, when he became friends with the owner of a local antiques shop. He’s credited with the discovery of major lost works by Thomas Gainsborough, Anthony van Dyck, and Thomas Lawrence. In 2021, he found a painting by Jean Decourt dating to the late 1400s.

Is there a trailer for Fake or Fortune?

There’s not currently a trailer, but you can watch a clip of Mould and Bruce discussing the new series on The One Show here.

When and how can I watch Fake or Fortune?

Fake or Fortune returns for Series 10 on BBC One on Tuesday 23 August at 8pm. There are four episodes in new series, each airing weekly on Tuesdays at 8pm.

You can also watch Fake or Fortune on BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes is Fake or Fortune?

There are four episodes in Series 10 of Fake or Fortune, each an hour long.

Why should I watch Fake or Fortune?