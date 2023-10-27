Paramount+ romantic drama Fellow Travelers is set against the backdrop of McCarthyism and the Lavender Scare

Fellow Travelers, an American romantic political thriller series, spanning three turbulent decades in American history, follows two gay men working in the heart of government, forced to live double lives.

Hawk and Tim are in love, but in the era of McCarthyism, when paranoia about Communists and gay men and women working in the government led to a crackdown on people whom prosecutors called ‘sexual perverts’, the pair had to hide their true selves from the world.

Confined to their own homes, a very few trusted friends, and underground gay bars, the pair continue their romance in the face of prejudice and discrimination.

Fellow Travelers takes place over a dual timeline, and also follows Hawk and Tim in the 1980s, during the AIDS crisis, after the pair have had a major falling out. They reconnect when Hawk visits Tim after learning that his former lover has AIDS and is dying from the disease.

Who is in the cast of Fellow Travelers?

Matt Bomer as Hawkins Fuller

Jonathan Bailey as Tim Laughlin

Noah J. Ricketts as Frankie Hines

Will Brill as Roy Cohn

Andy Milne as Andre

Erin Neufer as Mary Johnson

Keara Graves as Miss Addison

Jane Moffat as Helen

Mike Taylor as Leonard Smith

David Tomlinson as Eddie Kofler

Ben Sanders as Bobby Kennedy

Lauren Arthur as Jenny

Michael Therriault as Fred Treband

Etienne Kellici as Jackson

Chris Bauer as Joe McCarthy

Matt Visser as David Schine

Is Fellow Travelers based on a true story?

Fellow Travelers is adapted from the historical fiction novel of the same name by American author Thomas Mallon.

As the novel is a work of historical fiction, the plot and several of the main characters are not based on real figures, however the backdrop of the series, that of McCarthyism in the 1950s, Vietnam War protests in the late 1960s, and AIDS crisis in the 1980s are real events.

Additionally, the characters of US senator and rabid anti-Communist Joe McCarthy and prosecutor Roy Cohn are both real. They attempted to rout out suspected Communists working in the American government, and were prominent in the Lavender Scare, a moral panic over the presence of gay men and women in government.

Despite seeking to have suspected gay employees dismissed from their posts, Cohn was long suspected of being gay himself.

Is there a trailer for Fellow Travelers?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Where was Fellow Travelers filmed?

Despite being set in Washington DC and both protagonists working at the heart of the American government, the series was actually filmed in Toronto, Canada between July and December 2022.

Filming in Canada is often cheaper than the US, and as a result a number of popular American shows are shot north of the border. Other recent projects filmed include The Boys and its spin-off Gen V, What We Do in the Shadows, Wednesday, and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

When is the release date of Fellow Travelers?

