Fern Britton presented This Morning for six years, before a fall-out with Philip Schofield. (Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Reports suggest Fern Britton is gearing up for a significant return to television, framing it as her "ultimate revenge on Phillip Schofield." The 66-year-old, known for her stint as a presenter on This Morning, recently re-emerged into the public eye through her participation in Celebrity Big Brother.

During her time on the ITV reboot, Fern captivated audiences and even reached the final stages of the competition, marking a triumphant comeback after several years away from television screens. Bella Magazine has reported that Fern is plotting her comeback with a vengeance, aiming to secure her own chat show and engaging in discussions with various television networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An insider said: "Fern is planning her big TV comeback. She’s desperate to do her own chat show and is already in talks with TV networks. CBB has done her the world of good, the public forgot how likeable she is, but the show has given her that new lease of life. It’s no secret she was treated badly before, and it put her off doing TV again, but now she feels ready to be back on screens."

Fern's tenure on This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield spanned a decade until her replacement by Holly Willoughby in 2009, after tensions reached a boiling point between Fern and her colleague. But while insiders suggest Fern will soon be back in front of the camera, the presenter herself suggests her future could be behind the scenes instead.

Speaking to Christine Lampard today (3 March) who is filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV1 show this week, Fern said: "I did enjoy being in it but I didn't expect to be offered more work. I loved what I did and would love to still do the odd bits and pieces, but I've had my time in the sun and it's time for other people to come through.

"It made me sort of want to be behind the cameras a bit more. Maybe I could be a floor manager, or a producer - I could learn to understand script writing and that sort of stuff. There's lots I want to learn.