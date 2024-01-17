Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 5 thriller series Finders Keepers has been compared to Breaking Bad by its star James Buckley. The series follows two men who find buried treasure, but their look soon turns when they decide not to declare their find.

The series cast features Waterloo Road and Line of Duty star Neil Morrissey as detectorist Martin Stone, and Cold Feet actress Fay Ripley as his wife Anne. James Buckley, who will be forever known as Jay from The Inbetweeners, plays Ashley, the man who is set to marry into their family

Buckley compared the series to hit AMC show Breaking Bad, which follows a teacher and high school dropout who make and sell meth together. He told RadioTimes: “I really felt like it was a bit like Breaking Bad, where all this serious stuff was happening, but it was two idiots that were well out of their depth, and they shouldn't be in that situation at all, whatsoever."

Is there a trailer for Finders Keepers?

Yes, you can watch it here:

What is Finders Keepers about?

The four-part series follows metal detectorist Martin and his soon to be son in law, Ashley, who go out on a bonding weekend in Somerset where the pair uncover a huge hoard of saxon treasure which could be worth millions.

Martin plans to declare their find to the authorities, allowing a museum to acquire it, with the finders being rewarded with a percentage of its value, but Ashley persuades him to keep knowledge of the find to themselves and sell it privately and make a fortune.

This fateful decision leads the pair down a dark path of deceit and murder, and with the police on his tail, Martin tries to find a way out of the mess he has got himself and his family into.

James Buckley and Neil Morrissey star in Finders Keepers

Who is in the cast of Finders Keepers?

James Buckley as Ashley Taylor

Neil Morrissey as Martin Stone

Fay Ripley as Anne Stone

Nimmi Harasgama as Sam

Shane Attwooll as Greg Rock

Jessica Rhodes as Laura

Nick Harris as Sgt. Chris Crockett

Rakhee Thakrar as DS Carole Doyle

Tara Lee as Phoenix

When is Finders Keepers on TV?

