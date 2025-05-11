A global smash-hit reality TV series has stopped filming - with no firm plans for its return.

The Real Housewives New York City (RHONY), which had been a flagship show for the network Bravo is going off the air.

The show, which premiered in 2008, has consistently been one of the most beloved shows on the network’s schedule - but after 17 years it seems like it’s all over, according to Page Six.

It has been credited with launching the careers of Bravo A-listers like Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon.

Only the original Housewives show, The Real Housewives of Orange County, has been running longer. There’s also many other versions of the show around the world which are a part of the hugely successful franchise, including the UK’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Page Six reported that Bravo has decided to take RHONY off the air, with “hopes” to reconfigure it - but it doesn’t seem like it will come back any time soon.

Executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen.

“We’re trying to figure that show out,” said an insider. “We want to figure it out. We think there’s still life in it.”

They added that bosses, such as executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise Andy Cohen, do expect RHONY to return in the future, but not with all of its current cast. They did not name who may or may not return for a potential reboot.

Previously, The Real Housewives of Miami was cancelled in 2013 and didn’t return until 2021. Another original Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, was paused in May 2023, and bosses are said to be still working out a plan for a reboot.

The news comes just days after Bravo announced several new programmes were being released in the upcoming year — including a brand new Housewives series, Real Housewives of Rhode Island. The network announced the news on Wednesday, (May 7).

According to a press release seen by People,The Real Housewives of Rhode Island women are described as “a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations.”

Speaking about the future of RHONY, a Bravo spokesperson said: “Nothing is official. The show hasn’t been cancelled.”