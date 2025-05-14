A new Netflix true crime documentary series follows the chilling story of married serial killer couple Fred and Rose West and their campaign of terror.

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story has been released on Netflix today (May 4), bringing the horrific story of the murders committed by Fred and Rose West to new a new generation.

The couple was at the centre of one of the UK’s most prolific and disturbing murder cases, with at least 12 young women in Gloucestershire murdered from 1967 until 1987. Fred and Rose West’s victims included two of their children.

The shocking story rocked the country when the pair were arrested in 1994. While Fred committed suicide while in prison, Rose is currently serving 10 life terms with a whole life order after being convicted of ten murders.

How many children did Fred West have?

Fred West married his first wife Catherine Costello, who was known as Rena, in November 1962 and relocated to her hometown of Glasgow with her. Rena was already pregnant at the time of their wedding and gave birth to daughter Charmaine in March 1963.

In July 1964, Rena gave birth to the couple’s first child together, Anna Marie. Throughout their marriage, both Fred and Rena engaged in extramarital affairs, with Fred fathering an illegitimate child with a woman in the Gorbals area of the Scottish city.

In early 1969, a 27-year-old Fred met at then-15-year-old Rosemary Letts. Although her family was against the relationship and attempted to keep them apart by reporting the relationship to social services, Rose eventually moved in with Fred to his Cheltenham flat after she turned 16 years old and left the care system. At 16 years old, Rose gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a daughter named Heather Ann.

Fred and Rose married in January 1972, with Rose falling pregnant with their second child months later. Shortly after the family moved to their new address at 25 Cromwell Street, Rose gave birth with a daughter named Mae June.

After moving into the Cromwell Street property, Rose began prostituting herself with the help of her husband, who would help her procure clients. As well as giving birth five children in total with Fred, Rose also gave birth to three other children who were fathered by clients.

This meant that the couple shared ten children together - five of their own, Fred’s two children from a previous marriage, and the three fathered by Rose’s clients.

Why did Fred West need an appropriate adult?

After being called in for questioning by police in 1994, Fred West was appointed an appropriate adult to help him understand the legal process.

An appropriate adult is when a parent, guardian, social worker or volunteer supports a suspect, usually a child under the age of 18, in the process of being put into custody or being questioned by detectives. The appropriate adult’s role is to make sure that the suspect understands what they have been accused of, what the process ahead looks like and advocate for the suspect in the process, including requesting legal representation.

Social worker Janet Leach was appointed as Fred’s appropriate adult during questioning in 1994 due to his illiteracy and the severity of the charges levelled against him.

Janet and Leach spent more than 400 hours in each other’s company, with the social worker going beyond what her role as appropriate adult required due to Fred’s refusal to speak to detectives about the murders unless she was present. At the time, their bond caused controversy, with even her son Paul stating that she had “fell under West’s spell”.

Janet denied that she and Fred had formed a bond in this way, instead insisting that she continued to speak to him after questioning as he would confide in her pieces of information she thought would be key to the case.

When the social worker was unexpectedly called to the witness box in Rose West’s trial in 1995, she suffered a stroke in court due to stress from her role. She complained to the Court of Appeals seeking the right to sue Gloucestershire Police on the grounds that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to no support being offered to her during her time as Fred West’s appropriate adult, which was an unpaid role. Her claim for compensation was thrown out by the judge, who ruled that the police did not owe her a duty of care.