'The Only Way is Essex' is back, and there's a new member of the cast for viewers to get to know.

ITV bosses have brought in former reality show star Freddie Bentley to join the line up of the upcoming 33rd season of ITVBe’s long-running reality show. He seemed to be an obvious choice for a new cast member as he is friends with existing cast member Ella Rae Wise, aged 23, who joined the show in 2019 when the series began its 24th season.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Bentley announced the news by posting a photo of himself sitting beside Ella on a sofa. He sat with a mock shocked expression and pointed to his own face while Ella covered her own mouth in shock surprise.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “The only way is… FREDDIE BABY!! I’m buzzing to have joined the cast of @towie series 33 along side my bestfriend @ellaraewisex doing what we do best together ... coming soon to ITVBE #theonlywayisessex."

In reply, Ella said: “We are going to have a blast. I am so proud of you Fred.” Freddie responded to her in turn and wrote: “thank you ERW for taking me on the crazy ride with you. Love you with my whole heart.”

Bentley's sign up to the show comes after two long-running TOWIE cast members left the show; Tommy Mallet and Chloe Brockett. Brockett posted on her social media about her decision last month and said: "I have made the decision to take a step back from Towie, it's been my life since I was 18 and I feel like it's best for me at this point in my life to step away. I'm forever grateful to Towie for giving me the platform they have. Love you all."

Mallet quit the show months after he returned to it last year. He initially appeared on season 13 back in 2014, quit in 2021 and came back in 2023. He has since been focusing on his business.

So, just who is Bentley? What else can viewers expect from the new series and when will it be on TV? Here's what you need to know.

Who is Freddie Bentley?

Reality TV fans may recognise 26-year-old Bentley as he was previously a contestant on Channel 4’s The Circle in 2018. He attempted to lie his way to a cash prize by changing key parts about himself. For example, he caused controversy when he told his castmates he was four years older than he actually was and also said he was straight.

In 2022, the then 24-year-old was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a chronic liver disease, after he had a "near death experience". It was in June of that year that he collapsed in the airport after suffering with back pain for weeks. At the time, he said: "As soon as I landed at Heathrow, I was taken straight to Basildon Hospital where they put me on a drip and diagnosed me with jaundice, but the doctors couldn’t understand why I had it, especially at the age of 24. At first, they thought I had Hepatitis-B or HIV, being a gay man. . . that itself was extremely scary, I was petrified."

The tests confirmed Freddie didn't have HIV but the doctors then thought he could have cancer - but tests came back negative for that too. After two and a half weeks of tests and scans, Freddie was told he had PSC, which sees the liver bile ducts become inflamed and scarred, eventually leading to further liver damage.

He was also warned that he may need a liver transplant within 10 years - and the health scare led him to completely change his lifestyle and give up alcohol completely. He added: "Of course, I was a big drinker and I know that alcohol wasn't good for me because I would always be sick. But my doctors say the PSC has nothing to do with alcohol, it just wasn't helping. Becoming sober I've realised I've faced a lot of my issues and grown so much more as a person."

In December, Bentley returned to hospital and was told by doctors that his liver levels have returned to normal. He does, however, still have PSC.

He has more than 76,000 followers on his Instagram page, @freddiebentleyofficial, where he posts images of his life with family and friends. In his bio, he describes himself as a live presenter. On his TikTok page, @lifewithfreds, he has more than 8,000 followers.

Now, viewers will get to know the real Freddie on TOWIE.

When is the new series of 'The Only Way is Essex' on TV?

