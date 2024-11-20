GBBO 2024: Who left The Great British Bake Off this week? Semi-final sees favourite dumped out of competition
After a tough-fought competition, four competitors were left standing in the semi-final of series 15 of the Great British Bake Off. The series started with 12 hopeful bakers, with the cream of the crop rising to the top.
Week nine saw the remaining bakers, Christiaan, Dylan, Georgie and Gill, take on one of the most challenging disciplines in baking - patisserie. They were instructed with creating breakfast pastries in the signature challenge, a tricky opera cake in the technical, and impressive entremets in the showstopper.
Who left Bake Off in Week nine?
Unfortunately for Gill, she found herself singled out in a room full of strong bakers. The decision to eliminate Gill shocked fans, after a strong showing throughout the series and Georgie appearing to struggle in the signature and technical, even threatening to quit during after making a mistake while baking her opera cake.
However, Goergie was able to pull out all of the stops for her showstopper, leaving the judges with no choice but to keep her in the competition.
Speaking of her elimination, Paul said: "It wasn’t the fact that Gill messed up, it’s just that everyone else was that little bit better. She’s such a lovely lady and she represented the North and my part of the world extremely well."
Gill said: “Patisserie got me, but I can’t be sad. I have had the absolute best time, brilliant. I can’t be sad!"
Georgie, Dylan and Christaan will face off in the hotly-contested final next week. The show is set to be shown on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday, November 26.
