The author shared news on the second season of neo-western crime drama Dark Winds to his popular blog

Martin’s loyal fanbase have been eagerly awaiting updates on the progress of Martin’s next ASOIAF novel, Winds of Winter, which has been in the works for more than 12 years.

However, when Martin updated his blog on Sunday, it was not with the long awaited news Thrones fans had been praying for. Instead, Martin updates fans on the success of yet another TV project he is involved with, AMC’s Dark Winds.

Dark Winds is a western crime series currently airing its second season weekly in the US on AMC, and on demand on streaming service AMC+.

The series is not connected to Martin’s big projects, Game of Thrones, and House of the Dragon, though his involvement with the show as an executive producer likely brought with it a number of the author’s fans.

Dark Winds season two is airing on AMC in the US now

What is Dark Winds about?

Dark Winds follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn and Chee, working on murder cases in the 1970s Southwest.

The second season sees the pair reunite when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. The pair chase a killer across the New Mexico desert as they seek to preserve their own lives and those living on the reservation that depends on them.

What has George R.R. Martin said about Dark Winds season 2?

Game of Thrones author took to his ‘Not a Blog’ blog to update fans on the success of the second season of Dark Winds, which he is attached to as an executive producer one of 10 executive producers to work on the series.

Martin shared the news that the new season of Dark Winds was the most popular streaming show in the US for the week of 30 July - 6 August, according to Justwatch.

Martin wrote: “Exciting news from AMC about DARK WINDS, season two. It would not have been possible without Zahn and Kiowa and Jess and the rest of our amazing cast, or Chris Eyre and Billy Luther and our directors, without a first-rate crew (a NEW MEXICO crew, by and large, many of them Native), without showrunner John Wirth and a great staff of writers, without Robert Redford and Tina Elmo and Anne Hillerman and Vince Gerardis and our other EPs… and of course without the late great Tony Hillerman, who brought us Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee."

He added: “Keep watching, friends, and we hope to bring you many more seasons. Tony wrote eighteen Leaphorn novels, after all, and his daughter Anne has added eight more since his passing. (And if you’re enjoying the show, as I hope you are, READ THE NOVELS!”

Can you watch Dark Winds in the UK?