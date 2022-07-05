Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in a US prison on Tuesday 28 June after being found guilty of sex-trafficking minors

A new true crime documentary by Channel 4 Ghislaine Maxwell: The Making Of A Monster is set to reveal the real story of the former socialite who was found guilty of sex-trafficking.

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20-years in prison in June 2022, after being found guilty of trafficking girls for ex-boyfriend and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This behind the scenes look at her life includes intimate testimony and reveals the cruel nature in which she treated her victims.

Featuring three episodes, it will look at her life in stages, starting off with her extravagant childhood as the favourite daughter of media tycoon and ex-MP Robert Maxwell.

The series claims when asked about the young girls always with her and Epstein she said: "They are nothing, they are trash."

Here is everything you need to know about what the documentary series is about and when you can watch it.

When can I watch Ghislaine Maxwell: The Making of a Monster on Channel 4?

The first episode of the three-part true crime documentary series will air at 10pm on Tuesday 5 July on Channel 4.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein (Pic: SDNY/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Maxwell is the daughter of famous media tycoon and former MP Robert Maxwell.

Born on Christmas day in 1961, she was the youngest and favourite child of the media mogul.

She grew up mixing in UK high society, rubbing shoulders with royalty.

Maxwell studied at Oxford University and went on to manage Oxford United football club, which her father owned.

Just before her 30th birthday, in 1991, he was found dead off the coast of the Canary Islands in mysterious circumstances, whilst sailing the yacht he had named after her - Lady Ghislaine.

She moved to the US to pursue a career in real estate and met Jeffrey Epstein.

The pair had a romantic relationship, but even after this ended, they stayed close, with Maxwell acting as his personal assistant.

In 2019 Epstein was arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors, but died in jail before he could reach trial.

Maxwell was arrested in 2020 on multiple counts of sex-trafficking minors for Epstein.

During her trial, prosecutors claimed Maxwell had shown an "utter lack of remorse" for her crimes.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her crimes in June 2022.

In the wake of her sentencing, her legal team have confirmed that they will appeal against her conviction, whilst her family have requested if part of her sentence can be served in a British prison, instead of in America.

What is the plot of this documentary?

The documentary is described by Channel 4 as: “The story of the rise and fall of the world’s most enigmatic female sex trafficker.”

Ghislaine Maxwell on a motorbike with ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein (Pic: Shutterstock)

The three-part series will examine the life of Maxwell, including expert witness testimony from those she befriended and harmed throughout her life.

Directed by Erica Gornall, we hear never before heard accounts on Ghislaine’s early life and how it was influenced by her father and his mysterious death.

It also gives a shocking insight into Maxwell’s callousness towards her victims.

In one interview, her second cousin, author Catherine Oxenberg, recalls Maxwell’s response to her questioning why so many young girls were always with her and Epstein.

Oxenberg recalls Maxwell’s response: "And she says to me, "They are nothing, they are trash.”

Describing Maxwell’s character she explained: “"The dynamic that she’s always looking for is to be in control, the most important person in the room - and if she has to strip naked to do it, she’ll do it."

Is there a trailer?

Channel 4 have released a trailer which shows a quick glimpse at the themes they will cover in the documentary.

The short one-minute clip, includes a news voiceover of Ghislaine’s conviction, paired with victims testimony and the claim that she called the girls she trafficked, “trash.”

You can watch the video below.

Where can you watch it?

Ghislaine Maxwell: The Making of a Monster is available to watch on both Channel 4 and All 4.

The documentary series is made up of three parts, with each episode lasting 1 hour and five minutes.

Episode one named Queen Bee, will air on Tuesday 5 July at 10pm, with episode two Hidden in Plain Sight airing at the same time on 6 July and episode three The Reckoning airing the same time on 7 July.