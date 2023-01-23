Jeremy Kyle interviews convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell from her Florida prison for a TalkTV special

Talk show host Jeremy Kyle interviewed convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in prison to discuss her crimes and her relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and King Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew.

Kyle joined TalkTV when it launched in the UK in April 2022 - the move followed the axing of his flagship ITV programme, The Jeremy Kyle Show, which was axed in 2019 after a guest took their own life.

Fellow TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan distanced himself from Maxwell after a photo of the two of them posing together circulated online - he claimed that they had had a one-off conversation. The new interview will be one of the first times that Maxwell has spoken publicly about her life and conviction since being sentenced last year. This is what to expect from Ghislaline Behind Bars:

What is Ghislaine Behind Bars about?

Speaking about the special episode on his show, Kyle said: “Maxwell lifts the lid on Epstein, Prince Andrew and even our late Queen. This is Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars and in her own words.”

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed to have met the queen as a guest of her friend Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who has since been disgraced after he was accused by Virginia Giuffre of rape. He settled the lawsuit out of court for an undisclosed sum and did not admit guilt.

Jeremy Kyle interviews Ghislaine Maxwell from her Florida prison

The Mail on Sunday reported Maxwell’s claims that she had met the Queen in 1999. She was quoted as saying: “I thought the Queen was one of the most exceptional women I ever had the honour and privilege of meeting”.

Speaking in the trailer for the interview, Kyle says: “She’s the most notorious female inmate on the planet.”

Why is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison?

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking of a minor for her lover, the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She was also convicted for transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy.

Maxwell’s lover, Epstein, was found dead in his cell in a New York detention facility where he was awaiting trial. It was reported that he hanged himself though there has been unproven speculation that he was killed.

Where is Ghislaine Maxwell serving time?

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and sentenced to 20 years for her crimes, including the sex trafficking of a minor, in June 2022. She was moved to FCI Tallahassee in Florida, a low security federal prison, and will be eligible for release in July 2037.

It emerged last year that Maxwell was hosting etiquette classes for other prison inmates - she spoke in sessions held twice a week at the prison about women’s empowerment. A notice about her classes in the prison stated that it teaches ‘respect, consideration, and honesty.’

Screengrab issued by Talk TV from their interview with disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, from prison in the US, who has said the well-known photo showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is fake

Other notorious prisoners who served time at the facility include Colleen LaRose, known as Jihadi Jane, who served 10 years on terrorism related charges, and Narcisa Veliz Novack, who was sentenced to life without parole for beating her husband and mother-in-law to death.

When is Ghislaine Behind Bars on TV?

The interview will air on TalkTV, Rupert Murdoch’s UK news channel, on Monday 23 January at 7pm during the Jeremy Kyle Live programme. You can watch TalkTV on Freeview (channel 237), Sky (channel 526), and Virgin Media (channel 627).

Is there a trailer for Ghislaine Behind Bars?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: