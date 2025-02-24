Gloria Hunniford would be "so thrilled" to present a chat show in her 80s.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 84-year-old star loved the eight years she spent interviewing A-list celebrities, including Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Audrey Hepburn, on Sunday, Sunday and would jump at the chance to relive her talk show hosting days.

Gloria told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We had every Hollywood star that you can think of. I loved talking to people, so if somebody thought there was a chat show in an 80-something, I would be so thrilled."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is a regular panellist on the ITV daytime show Loose Women and last week, Gloria re-released her 1970s album A Taste of Hunni.

Gloria Hunniford | William Cherry/Presseye.com

The star - who lost her daughter Caron Keating to breast cancer in 2004 and her husband Stephen Way last year - admitted working has helped her escape grief.

She said: "Work makes me feel safe because I have a structure, I know what I'm supposed to be doing. All the emotional stuff and all the heartbreak, that's the hard bit to cope with. To do nothing would be miserable for me."

Gloria - who also has sons Paul and Michael with her ex-husband Don Keating - is so grateful for the support she has had from her family during times of tragedy, including being encouraged to take part in Strictly Come Dancing the year after Caron passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The TV legend admitted: "When Caron died, I said, 'I don't think I'll ever smile again'. One of my sons found that sad, so when Strictly came up, they said, 'Look, it'll be good for you'. And it was. It gave me something to laugh about, it was a challenge, the people were lovely, and the glitter was lovely - it was helpful."

Gloria will celebrate her 85th birthday in April but admits that she has no plans to retire from TV.

She said: "I want to do it for as long as they want me. I'm glad to still be alive. The years go by so bloody quickly. I try not to think about age too much."