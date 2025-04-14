Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV legend Gloria Hunniford was forced to quit The Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer after she suffered a “terrible fall” backstage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viewers became concerned after the 85-year-old was missing from the final part of the Showstopper challenge in Sunday night’s charity special episode of the hit baking show. She has now revealed that a nasty fall backstage cut her Great British Bake Off journey short.

Gloria told The Mirror: “I had a terrible fall at the end of the programme, so I never got to finish it. I thought my dice cake looked pretty good! For me, it looked amazing, considering I'd never baked before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And the theme was inspired by my dad, it was my mother's recipe, which I really liked. I practiced it at home, and gave it to my son for his birthday, so it really tied in with the family theme. I don't think I would have won, but I was really pleased with it.”

Gloria Hunniford has revealed that she was forced to quit The Great British Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer celebrity special after having a "terrible fall" backstage. | Getty Images

The latest episode, which aired on Channel 4 on Sunday, April 13, saw Gloria go up against actor Jim Howick, comedian Jamali Maddix, and model Ellie Goldstein. Her fall backstage led to the Loose Women star being hospitalised, with host Noel Fielding taking her place for the presentation of the Showstopper challenge.

Gloria told fans: “Hi everybody, I just wanted to say how much I really, really enjoyed being on 'Bake Off'. It was fun, it was interesting meeting Paul (Hollywood), it was a great experience – and having not baked before, it actually taught me quite a lot.

“It was a real shame that I missed being there for the showstopper because, unfortunately, I had a fall and ended up in hospital for some screening – but I was fine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gloria also opened up about her personal connection to the cause, adding: “I wanted to say as well that I am a great, great supporter not only of the programme, which I adore, but also of Stand Up To Cancer because not only, sadly, did I lose my gorgeous daughter to cancer but last year, very sadly as well, I lost my husband Stephen. So cancer is very foremost in our family in terms of support. And I think that the programme, and what it does through the programme, is absolutely brilliant.”