Golden Globes 2025: Full list of winners including Baby Reindeer, Shogun and Wicked
Baby Reindeer continued its awards wins as creator and Scottish comedian Richard Gadd took home best limited TV or anthology series or TV movie, while his Yorkshire co-star Jessica Gunning secured her first win for the best female supporting actress in the television category for the dark comedy series.
However, Gadd missed out on winning best performance by a male actor in a limited or anthology series or TV film, after Irish actor Colin Farrell took home his third Golden Globe, for playing the Batman villain Penguin in an HBO series of the same name.
Last year saw British film-maker Sir Christopher Nolan triumph with Oppenheimer, and win best director for the first time, for his drama about the work of the father of the atomic bomb, which took home a total of five Golden Globes.
This time at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, British screenwriter Peter Straughan picked up the best screenplay gong for Conclave, about scheming cardinals holding a vote for the next pope, starring British actor Ralph Fiennes.
Fiennes was beaten in the best actor – drama category by American actor Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, which focused on a Hungarian architect attempting to build a life in the US after the Second World War.
Similarly, British actresses Kate Winslet, Cynthia Erivo and Tilda Swinton, English actors Daniel Craig, Hugh Grant, Gary Oldman, Eddie Redmayne and Scottish stars Ewan McGregor, and Jack Lowden did not succeed in getting past their nominations.
Winslet was twice nominated for best performance by a female actress in a limited series or TV movie for playing a dictator in The Regime, and in the lead actress motion picture drama category for her turn as model turned war correspondent Elizabeth Miller in Lee.
She was beaten by Jodie Foster for crime series True Detective: Night Country, an anthology series that focused on men going missing in Alaska in its latest season, in the TV category, while Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres triumphed in the film section for I’m Still Here, set at the time of military dictatorship in Brazil.
Swinton had been nominated in the same film best actress category for The Room Next Door, which deals with themes of assisted dying and friendship.
Wicked star Erivo was beaten by Demi Moore for body horror The Substance, which tells the story of a famous woman who takes a mysterious drug to become young again after being fired from her TV show, while A Gentleman in Moscow star McGregor was beaten in the same category as Gadd by Farrell.
For the best actor in a TV drama category, Redmayne’s star turn as an assassin in Sky Atlantic series The Day Of The Jackal, and Oldman’s continued role as a rude, unpleasant spy in the fourth season of MI5 thriller Slow Horses lost out to the critically praised Shogun star Hiroyuki Sanada.
Japanese actor Sanada has been praised for bringing to life inscrutable warlord Yoshii Toranaga in the FX series, which won four awards on the night for the show based on the novel by James Clavell about warring factions in 17th century Japan.
Fellow Japanese stars Anna Sawai, who took home the gong for best TV actress – drama, and Tadanobu Asano, who won best supporting TV actor – drama, also triumphed along with the drama itself, which came away with the Golden Globe for best TV series – drama.
However, Erivo did see her film collect the gong for cinematic and box office achievement after Wicked, based on the musical of the same name, brought audiences to cinemas for the prequel to The Wizard Of Oz.
It explores the friendship between Glinda (Ariana Grande) and green-skinned Elphaba (Erivo) before they become estranged, in the classic stories by L Frank Baum.
Elsewhere, BBC Christmas movie Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which saw the return of evil penguin Feathers McGraw take his revenge on the inventor Wallace and his faithful dog Gromit, lost in the animated film category to cat movie Flow, a Latvian film that has no dialogue.
Full list of winners
Best film – musical or comedy
Emilia Pérez
Best film – drama
The Brutalist
Best male actor in a film – drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best female actor in a film – drama
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best television series – drama
Shōgun
Best female actor in a television series – drama
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best television series – musical or comedy
Hacks
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
Baby Reindeer
Cinematic and box office achievement
Wicked
Best original song – film
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Best original score – film
Challengers
Best director – film
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Best film – animated
Flow
Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy
Demi Moore, The Substance
Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Best film – non-English language
Emilia Pérez
Best standup comedy on television
Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Jean Smart, Hacks
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
