Smart will be joining the presenters of ITV’s Good Morning Britain

Morning TV viewers will get to know a different face soon as ITV ’s Good Morning Britain will soon be welcoming a new presenter.

Gordon Smart, who has 15 years experience of working in newspapers and six in radio, will be joining the new show in the final days of 2022.

Smart will appear alongside the show’s other regular faces, including Kate Garraway , Ben Shephard, Susanna Reid , Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins.

So, just who is Gordon Smart, what has he said about his new job, and who is his wife and family? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Gordon Smart?

Gordon Smart is a Scottish broadcaster and a journalist and former editor of the Scottish Sun. He was born in Edinburgh on 31 March 1980, which means he is now 42-years-old. He was raised in Kinross and studied journalism at Edinburgh’s Napier University.

He began his career as a junior reporter at the Evening Telegraph and Dundee Courier in June 1998. He went on to join Bizarre at The Sun in 2004 and later became the youngest ever editor of the column at the age of 26. He became the editor of the Scottish Sun before he was appointed deputy editor of the Sun in London in May 2016. However, he left the paper altogether in November 2016 to focus on broadcasting.

Smart hosted a show on Global Radio’s XFM between 2011 and 2013, returning to the station, rebranded Radio X, in April 2016 to host a Sunday show. In January 2017 he became the host of the weekday evening show, but in March 2020 he left due to ill health.

He has also regularly hosted afternoon shows on talkSPORT and BBC Radio Scotland, as well as his own evening show on Radio X and Weekend Breakfast on BBC Radio 5 Live. He currently co-hosts the podcast Restless Natives with Line of Duty actor Martin Compston.

Broadcaster Gordon Smart has joined the Good Morning Britain presenting team.

When does Gordon Smart start his new role?

Smart will begin his new job as Good Morning Britain presenter on Thursday 29 December from 6am. He will be presenting alongside GMB regular Charlotte Hawkins. Smart will also be hosting the show on Friday 30 December.

What has Gordon said about his new role?

Smart took to his official Twitter page to tell his fans about his new job on Tuesday 27 December.

Posting a photo of him sitting behind the desk on the Good Morning Britain set just after 10.30am, he wrote “Looking forward to making my debut hosting @gmb this Thursday and Friday with @CharlotteHawkns @itv. Told my dad about the new gig and he said “better get a spray tan, son.” Good. See you bright and early at 6am, 29th and 30th December. Good Morning Britain!”

Smart also posted the same image and caption to his official Instagram account .

People have taken to Smart’s social media comments to congratulate the presenter on his new role.

Co-host and actor Martin Compston teased on Instagram: "What will last longer those Christmas trees or Gordon?? Love it pal lookin the part."

Former professional footballer and coach John Terry posted: "Congratulations and good luck @gordonsmart."

Love Island narrator and fellow Scot Iain Stirling chimed in:" GET IN THERE BIG YIN!!!!!"

Meanwhile, his new co-host Charlotte Hawkins commented:" Looking forward to it - see you then!"

Who is Gordon Smart’s wife?

Gordon Smart has been married to his wife Kate Smart, formerly known as Kate Leishman, since June 2003. The couple have two children together, a boy called Jimmy and a girl called Laurie. Little is known about Kate or the children as they mostly keep out of the public eye. Smart sometimes mentions his wife on his social media, but it does not appear that Kate has social media accounts of her own. Smart also sometimes posts photos of his children on his Instagram account.

How can I watch Good Morning Britain?