Graham Norton Show: who are the special guests for New Year’s Eve - and will Robbie Williams perform?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Robbie Williams is among the guests on the Graham Norton Show tonight.
- The BBC One show has become a New Year’s Eve staple.
- Line-up for 2024 special has been confirmed.
The Graham Norton Show has confirmed its line-up for New Year’s Eve - and it includes a pop star. Robbie Williams will perform during the show, while other celebs will sit on the famous sofa.
It is part of BBC’s coverage on the final night of 2024. On the other side will be Jool’s Annual Hootenanny, which has become an annual tradition.
But who else is scheduled to appear on The Graham Norton Show on December 31 - and what time will it start? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?
The popular talk show will be back with its traditional New Year’s Eve episode today (Tuesday). It is scheduled to start at 10.25pm and will be on for just over an hour - finishing at 11.30pm.
How to watch The Graham Norton Show on New Year’s Eve?
It will be live on BBC One from 10.25pm, so if you have a TV licence and an aerial you can flick over to the channel and tune in. It will also be available on catch up via iPlayer after it has finished - in case you have other plans for the New Year and want to watch it at a later time.
Who are the guests for the New Year’s Eve episode?
On Graham’s Hogmanay sofa are Robbie Williams, Rami Malek, Motsi Mabuse, John Bishop and surprise guests. And Robbie will sing the show out for 2024 with a special live performance.
The Beeb has said that there will be end-of-year stories from members of the audience in the world-famous Big Red Chair.
What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.